Tamil Nadu changes liquor purchase rules, digital payments mandatory for purchases above Rs 1,000

Chennai:

Liquor buyers in Tamil Nadu will have to follow a new payment rule from November 1, as the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has made digital payments mandatory for purchases exceeding Rs 1,000 at its retail outlets. Customers will be able to pay through UPI, debit cards or credit cards, while cash and digital payment options will remain available for purchases worth up to Rs 1,000. A senior TASMAC official said on Tuesday, citing an official circular, that the state currently has 4,048 liquor retail outlets. Although UPI, debit card and credit card payment facilities are already available, most transactions are still carried out in cash.

Digital payments to curb overcharging

The official said handling large amounts of cash every day creates several operational challenges for shop employees. These include security risks while transporting cash, discrepancies in accounting and the possibility of counterfeit currency.

The state administration has also repeatedly received complaints about liquor being sold above the maximum retail price (MRP). The official said the digital payment system would record the time and amount of every transaction, helping authorities curb overcharging.

Payments through personal QR codes prohibited

The official said the new system would also ensure that sales proceeds are deposited directly into TASMAC's official bank accounts. The digital payment requirement will be introduced in a phased manner.

From November 1, customers making any single purchase worth more than Rs 1,000 will have to pay through digital modes such as UPI, debit cards or credit cards. For purchases of up to Rs 1,000, customers can continue to pay either in cash or digitally.

To ensure tighter control over transactions, TASMAC has prohibited employees from accepting payments through personal QR codes or individual bank accounts.

Strict action for violating the rules

The official said employees found violating the new rules would face strict disciplinary action. Shop supervisors have been instructed to issue a printed bill for every purchase and hand over liquor bottles only after confirming the transaction on the official point-of-sale (POS) machine.

Information boards measuring two feet by three feet will also be installed at all retail outlets to inform customers about the new payment rules. District managers have been tasked with inspecting POS machines, ensuring network connectivity and conducting weekly reviews to monitor the implementation of the new system.

(With inputs from PTI)

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