Tamil Nadu Assembly erupts over law and order, CM Vijay says 'Police should not be a power centre'

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a heated start to Monday's proceedings as DMK members raised slogans and demanded an immediate discussion on the recent murders and what they described as a deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Responding to the concerns raised in the House, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay defended his government's approach to policing and said the police force must remain focused on protecting citizens rather than emerging as a centre of power. Vijay stressed that the law must apply equally to everyone and asserted that criminal action would be taken against anyone involved in an offence, regardless of their political affiliation.

CM Vijay's message to Tamil Nadu Police

Addressing the Assembly, Vijay underlined the role he expects the police department to play in maintaining law and order. "I want to place on record an important point in this House - as far as the Police Department is concerned, it should be a friend to good people and an enemy to bad people. Law is equal for everyone. Whoever commits a crime, action will be taken irrespective of party lines. That is our policy," CM Vijay said.

The Chief Minister further cautioned against allowing the police department to become an independent power centre. He said its primary responsibility should be to safeguard people and maintain public confidence.

Crimes did not happen all at once: Vijay

Addressing the string of crimes reported during the past three months, Vijay said the incidents should not be viewed as a single, sudden development. He attributed several of them to factors such as previous disputes and revenge.

"The police should not be a power centre; they should be the protectors of the people. The crimes reported in the past three months did not happen all at once. All of them were driven by past enmity and revenge," he said. The Chief Minister also accused opposition parties of using such incidents to target the ruling government, while maintaining that crimes have multiple underlying causes.

Drug menace a major focus for Tamil Nadu govt

Vijay said his government is determined to tackle the growing drug menace in the state and described the issue as a priority, particularly with regard to young people. He also referred to the murder of a college student in Coimbatore, saying 36 people had been arrested in connection with the case.

"I want to bring a new dimension to the Police Department. 36 people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a student in Coimbatore College. There are multiple factors behind every crime. Opposition parties use such situations to blame the ruling government. As a brother to our youngsters, I am determined to put an end to the drug culture in Tamil Nadu," the chief minister said.

Govt promises zero tolerance towards corruption

The Chief Minister also reiterated his government's position on corruption, saying there would be no compromise on the issue. He linked peer pressure to the spread of drug use among youngsters and detailed steps being taken to strengthen enforcement.

"We have zero tolerance towards corruption. Peer pressure has become a reason for the drug culture in Tamil Nadu. Anti-drug squads have been set up in all 37 districts. Under the NDPS Act, 330 cases were filed in Chennai, and 556 people were arrested in the last three months. There are multiple factors behind crimes against women and children. We intend to prevent crimes even before they happen. This government has formed the Singappen Special Force to prevent crimes against women," he further said.

Focus on women and child safety

Vijay also highlighted the need to prevent crimes against women and children rather than responding only after an offence has taken place. The government, he said, has established the Singappen Special Force as part of its efforts to strengthen preventive measures against crimes targeting women. His remarks came amid the broader Assembly debate over public safety and the state's law and order situation. The Chief Minister's response placed emphasis on three key areas: ensuring equal application of the law, strengthening action against drugs and focusing on preventive policing to protect vulnerable sections of society.

(With inputs from ANI)

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