Tamil Nadu: Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide ahead of re-exam, protests erupt Coimbatore

Coimbatore:

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant on Wednesday ended her life over distress of re-test in Coimbatore. This came four days before the re-exam, which was necessitated due to an alleged paper leak. During the investigation, no suicide note was recovered from the scene.

The incident has fuelled a massive protest in Coimbatore, with people seeking justice for Anu Keerthana.

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest at the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore. The protesters gathered at the hospital premises and insisted that adequate relief should be provided to the bereaved family. They also stated that the family would not accept the student's body until appropriate action was taken and justice was ensured.

Anu Keerthana was the daughter of Senthil Prabhu, president of the Coimbatore District TASMAC Employees' Union. Following her death, her body was initially kept at a private hospital before being shifted to the Coimbatore ESI Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

During the protest, CPI(M) members expressed concern over the pressure faced by students preparing for competitive examinations. They urged the authorities to extend support to the family and address the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

Spike in students’ suicide after NEET paper leak

Earlier on Tuesday, a 23-year-old medical aspirant, Riya Kumari, ended her life in Patel Nagar home in Dehradun. The incident came to light when Riya’s mother went to call her for breakfast. When she did not open the door, her mother alerted her father. When the door was forced open, her parents discovered her hanging.

Upon investigation, police recovered a note where Riya had apologised for her "incompetence."

"I am sorry for being a burden.It's nobody's fault but my own incompetence.The best option is to end it, I love you, I'm sorry," CO Kandari said, quoting the note.

In another such incident, a 22-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly ended her life in Rajasthan's Sikar. The deceased, identified as Umesh Malihad, had been preparing for the medical entrance exam while staying with her family at a flat.

This is the second case of NEET aspirant’s suicide in Sikar within a month.

ALSO READ: 'I am sorry...': NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Dehradun just days before re-exam