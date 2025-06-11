Tamil Nadu: 85 hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Madurai Tamil Nadu: The Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai confirmed that all patients are currently in stable condition. Meanwhile, several additional cases have emerged in various hospitals throughout Virudhunagar district.

At least 85 people were hospitalised on Wednesday (June 11) due to suspected food poisoning after consuming meals at a temple festival in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district. According to the Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, all patients are in stable condition. Additional cases have also been reported in hospitals across Virudhunagar. Health authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to identify the source and cause of contamination.

This latest case of mass foodborne illness comes shortly after a similar incident in Telangana, where over 90 individuals fell ill at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in Erragadda, Hyderabad. The outbreak occurred on June 2 following the consumption of contaminated food, resulting in symptoms of acute gastroenteritis.

Telangana govt terminated services of diet contractor

In response, the Telangana government swiftly terminated the services of diet contractor G Jaipal Reddy, citing gross negligence and breach of contract. Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty reported an initial cluster of 15 cases, which rapidly escalated to over 70 by the evening of June 3. One patient, Karan, who was receiving mental health treatment, tragically died despite resuscitation efforts.

Telangana Medical and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha visited the affected patients and expressed sorrow over the incident. In a public statement, he confirmed that all patients were receiving appropriate medical care and that their conditions were stable. He also directed health officials to take corrective measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The minister’s statement on social media platform X emphasised accountability and reform: “Steps are being taken to prevent such incidents from recurring. The hospital’s diet contractor has been removed, and the victims are being given better care.”

Both cases have heightened public concern over food safety and hygiene practices in institutional and communal settings. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities in both states have urged vigilance in food preparation and distribution protocols.