Supreme Court dismisses plea to remove Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji from state Cabinet

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed plea seeking removal of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji from the state cabinet saying the Governor needs the consent of the chief minister to dismiss a minister from his post and cannot act independently in such matters.

The anti-money laundering agency, which had arrested Balaji on June 14 last year, contended that retention of the accused as a minister in the state cabinet without any portfolio clearly indicates that he is highly influential.

Before his arrest by the ED, Balaji was in charge of Power and Excise Departments in the Tamil Nadu government.

On Thursday, a sessions court extended Balaji's remand till January 11. The DMK leader, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in a money laundering case, is presently lodged at the Puzhal prison.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the prison, extended his judicial custody.

Balaji was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

Soon after his arrest, he underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital.

Later, the ED took him into custody for interrogation and following that he was remanded in judicial custody. His remand was periodically extended by the court.

