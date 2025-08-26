Stalin launches expansion of CM Breakfast Scheme in Chennai; Punjab CM Mann attends event Addressing the event, CM Stalin said 20 lakh students will receive nutritious meals through this scheme and Rs 600 crore will be allocated every year for this initiative. He also thanked Bhagwant Mann for joining him in the expansion event of the scheme.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday launched the expansion of Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme for government-aided schools in urban areas of the state.

Stalin, together with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, served food to children at St Joseph’s Primary School, marking the beginning of the new scheme. Mann was the chief guest at the event.

20 lakh student under ambit, says Stalin

Addressing the event, CM Stalin said 20 lakh students will receive nutritious meals through this scheme and Rs 600 crore will be allocated every year for this initiative. He also thanked Bhagwant Mann for joining him in the expansion event of the scheme.

"After having breakfast with the students this morning, I felt an energy just like them. It has made this an active and fulfilling day for me, like students. Through this scheme, 20 lakh students will receive nutritious meals, and that gives me immense happiness. I sincerely thank Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for joining this program. Every year, Rs 600 crore will be allocated for this scheme. Our students are the biggest investment in building the future of our society. In families where both parents are working, this breakfast scheme has been a big relief," he said.

CM Mann to consider scheme launch in Punjab

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann heaped praise on his Tamil Nadu counterpart for the expansion of the scheme. Mann said he will discuss the scheme with his Cabinet colleagues for its implantation in Punjab, as the state was food surplus.

CM Stalin, on May 6, 2022 announced in the Assembly that a free breakfast program would be introduced for students from Class I to V. The first phase of this initiative was launched on September 15 in Madurai.

The expansion today marks the 5th phase of the scheme's implementation. The state government said steps would be taken to ensure that the breakfast prepared in the kitchens is hygienic.