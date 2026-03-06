Sriperumbudur Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Chennai:

The Sriperumbudur Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 29 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is not a general seat and is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC).

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Sriperumbudur assembly constituency comes under the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly polls, Selvaperunthagai of the Congress won the seat by defeating Palani of the AIADMK with a margin of 10,879 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, TR Baalu of the DMK won from the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,87,029 votes by defeating G Premkumar of the AIADMK.

Sriperumbudur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Sriperumbudur Assembly constituency is a part of the Kancheepuram district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,55,267 voters in the Sriperumbudur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,72,893 were male and 1,82,321 were female voters. 53 voters belonged to the third gender. 1430 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sriperumbudur in 2021 was 69 (66 men and 3 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 3,06,296 voters in the Sriperumbudur constituency, out of which 149558 were male and 156712 were female. 26 voters belonged to the third gender. 1134 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. Number of service voters stood at 57 (32 males and 35 females).

Sriperumbudur Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Sriperumbudur Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Sriperumbudur Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Selvaperunthagai of the Congress won the seat by defeating Palani of the AIADMK with a margin of 10,879 votes. He polled 1,15,353 votes, while Palani got 10,4474 votes.

In 2016, Palani.K of ADMK defeated Congress candidate Selvaperunthagai.K to win the seat with a margin of 10,716 (4.54 per cent) votes.

2011: R Perumal (AIADMK)

2006: D Yasodha (Congress)

2001: D Yasodha (Congress)

1996: E. Kothandam (DMK)

1991: Polur Varadhan (Congress)

1989: E. Kothandam (DMK)

1984: D Yasodha (Congress)

1980: D Yasodha (Congress I)

Sriperumbudur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Anna Nagar Assembly constituency was 1,63,551 or 57.96 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 60.04 per cent and total number of votes cast were 1,70,281.