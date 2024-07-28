BJP leader killed in Tamil Nadu, special police teams formed to nab culprits

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @ANNAMALAI_K BJP Tamil Nadu District Secretary of Sivagangai, Selvakumar

Amid the uproar over the killing of BJP district secretary Sevalkumar in Sivaganga by unidentified assailants on Saturday night, Tamil Nadu Police announced on Sunday (July 28) that special teams have been formed by the Sivaganga Taluk Police to apprehend those responsible for the brutal murder.

In a statement, Sivaganga District SP Dongre Praveen Umesh confirmed that a probe has been launched to track down the culprits involved in the murder of the BJP leader, who was attacked while returning from his brick kiln.

"The Sivaganga Taluk Police have launched an investigation into the case, and special teams have been formed to nab the accused," Umesh said.





'Tamil Nadu has become the capital of murders'

Meanwhile, following the tragic incident, opposition leaders have renewed their criticism of the state's law and order situation. K. Annamalai, the state BJP President, condemned the killing, alleging that Tamil Nadu has turned into the "capital of murders" under the DMK regime.

"Ever since the DMK came to power, Tamil Nadu has become the capital of murders. Anti-social elements have no fear of the government or the police. The Chief Minister, who controls the police to maintain law and order, is merely running a political drama," Annamalai stated.

"Never in history has there been such a dire situation where the police have been turned into a mercenary department, and the people of the entire state have risked their lives for the sake of a single family...Stalin must introspect whether he has the moral right to continue as Chief Minister," he added.





Further, it is pertinent to note that, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, representing the constituency, claimed there was no political motive behind the murder. He stated that he had discussed the incident with the Sivaganga district superintendent, who confirmed that it was a result of personal enmity between the parties involved and assured that the culprits would be apprehended soon.





About the Incident

Sivagangai BJP District Secretary Selvakumar was returning home on a two-wheeler from his brick kiln on Saturday when a few unidentified assailants attacked him and killed him. According to the information available, it was after the passersby saw Selvakumar's body soaked in blood that the police teams were informed. The police reached the spot and found that Selvakumar had died. The police took Selvakumar's body to the government hospital.

