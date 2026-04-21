Royapuram Assembly Election 2026: Can AIADMK's Jayakumar D reclaim seat from DMK?

Chennai:

The Royapuram Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu is gearing up for a high-stakes electoral battle, with senior leader D Jayakumar aiming to reclaim the seat for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The contest is expected to be a multi-cornered one, with A Subair Khan representing the DMK, K V Vijay Damu from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and A Babu Mailan of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) also in the fray.

Royapuram, one of the most oldest constituencies in Chennai, is known for its working-class voters comprising fishermen, port and railway laborers, migrant workers, petty traders, and impoverished urban populations. This constituency covers coastal strips, harbor areas, railway lines, and dense urban neighborhoods.

With local issues, candidate credibility, and party loyalties all playing a crucial role, the key question remains whether Jayakumar can leverage his political experience to wrest the seat back, or if the DMK will manage to retain its hold in this crucial urban constituency.

Key candidates

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Congress, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) are the main parties in the state. The key candidates for the Royapuram seat are DMK candidate A Subair Khan, AIADMK's D Jayakumar, TVK leader KV Vijay Damu, and NTK's A Babu Mailan, among others.

Royapuram Assembly constituency

The Royapuram Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 17 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and is not reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) of Scheduled Tribes (ST). The constituency is a part of the Chennai district.

The Royapuram Assembly constituency comes under the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Idream R Murthy of the DMK won the seat by defeating D Jayakumar of the AIADMK with a margin of 27,779 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy of the DMK won from the Chennai North Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 3,39,222 votes by defeating R Manohar of the AIADMK.

Royapuram Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,92,635 voters in the Royapuram constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 94,203 were male and 98,377 were female voters. 55 voters belonged to the third gender. 904 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Royapuram in 2021 was 18 (15 men and 3 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Royapuram constituency was 1,92,283. Out of this, 94,493 voters were male, 97,743 were female. 47 voters belonged to a third gender. There were 963 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Royapuram in 2016 was 41 (29 men and 12 women).

What happened in the 2021 and 2016 Assembly Elections?

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Murthy R Idream won the Royapuram seat with a margin of 27,779 votes (23.03%). He polled 64,424 votes with a vote share of 53.16%. He defeated All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate Jayakumar D, who got 36,645 votes with a vote share of 30.24%. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) candidate Gunasekaran S stood third with 8,166 votes (6.74%).

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate Jayakumar D won the Royapuram seat with a margin of 8,031 votes (6.58%). He polled 55,205 votes with a vote share of 45.21%. He defeated Congress candidate Manohar R, who got 47,174 votes with a vote share of 38.63%. Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate Syed Rafi Basha H stood third with 4,345 votes (3.56%).