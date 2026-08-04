FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin over controversial remark on Trisha Krishnan after backlash from TVK, BJP

Chennai:

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has landed in controversy after a video from a Cauvery protest in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur showed him making a remark involving actor Trisha that critics alleged carried a double meaning. The clip has gone viral on social media, triggering sharp criticism from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the BJP, with the former also approaching the National Commission for Women (NCW) seeking action against him.

Amid the backlash, Chennai Police said an FIR has been filed against Stalin junior over his remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Trisha. The situation turned tense in the capital on Tuesday morning as TVK workers protested outside Stalin's residence.

Some of the TVK cadres have also been detained by the police as they tried to breach security barricades outside Stalin's house.

Udhaynidhi's controversial remark

Udhayanidhi was addressing a rally over the Cauvery water-sharing issue, where he accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of failing to secure Tamil Nadu's rightful share of river water and remaining silent on the issue.

As he spoke, members of the crowd repeatedly chanted "Trisha, Trisha", a reference to the actor who has frequently been linked to Vijay in social media speculation. Pausing briefly, Udhayanidhi smiled and remarked that whether the Cauvery water reached elsewhere or not, it should "reach there," before immediately clarifying that he was referring to the river. The statement was widely interpreted by critics as an innuendo, prompting a political row.

TVK, BJP condemn remarks

Reacting to the viral video, TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan said the remark was inappropriate and unbecoming of a public representative. He accused the DMK of lowering the standards of political discourse and alleged that the party had resorted to provocative comments after its Cauvery protest failed to generate significant public support.

Charan further argued that instead of addressing issues affecting the people, the DMK leadership was relying on sensational remarks to dominate headlines and social media conversations. He also claimed that such conduct reflected the party's political culture and would further weaken its standing among voters.

The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit also criticised Udhayanidhi, describing the remark as offensive, vulgar and inconsistent with the dignity expected from a senior political leader.

State BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy questioned the silence of former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the controversy and demanded legal action against Udhayanidhi. He argued that initiating proceedings against the DMK leader would send a strong message that inappropriate public remarks would not be tolerated and would reinforce the credibility of the state government.

TVK complains to NCW

Escalating the issue, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has submitted a complaint to the National Commission for Women, urging it to take suo motu cognisance of Udhayanidhi's speech.

In its representation, the party said the remark was deeply inappropriate and argued that it normalised the objectification of women, undermined the standards expected from public figures and set a troubling precedent for political discourse. TVK requested the Commission to seek an explanation from Udhayanidhi, direct him to issue an unconditional public apology and recommend legal action under relevant provisions relating to public obscenity and outraging the modesty of women.

The controversy has since intensified political tensions in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling DMK yet to issue a detailed response to the criticism.

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