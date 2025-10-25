Ramadoss, PMK founder, appoints daughter Sreegandhi as working president, replacing son Anbumani Tamil Nadu: At a general council meeting in Dharmapuri, the decision was made to appoint Sreegandhi Parasuraman, also known as Gandhimathi, as the working president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi.

In a significant development within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), party founder Dr S Ramadoss named his elder daughter, Sreegandhi Parasuraman (also known as Gandhimathi), as the working president of the party on Saturday (October 25). This move replaces his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, who was expelled from the party in September amid allegations of anti-party activities and defiance of senior leadership.​

Background of the family feud

Earlier this year in April, Ramadoss had reassumed full control of PMK as its president and relegated Anbumani, a former Union Minister, to the role of working president. This leadership reshuffle occurred against the backdrop of a bitter power struggle between father and son, with Anbumani asserting that he continued to serve as PMK president following a party resolution ratified by the Election Commission of India.​

Formalisation through party council

The decision to elevate Sreegandhi to the newly created post of working president was made during a general council meeting held in Dharmapuri. Dr Ramadoss expressed confidence in his daughter’s abilities to bring pride to Tamil Nadu and further the party’s growth. Sreegandhi, addressing reporters, acknowledged her unexpected appointment and affirmed her commitment to following party leadership’s directives.​

Supporting party leadership changes

Alongside this key appointment, Ramadoss also announced the induction of GKM Tamil Kumaran, son of his loyalist GK Mani, as the president of the party’s youth wing. This restructuring signifies Ramadoss’s firm grip over the organizational hierarchy and his intent to consolidate control over PMK, especially amid ongoing factional tensions.​

Son Anbumani’s response

Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, who was in Tiruppur at the time, declined to comment on the latest leadership changes, describing the situation as an “internal affair” of the party not open for discussion in public.​

This leadership overhaul reflects deepening internal divisions within PMK, as the veteran leader strengthens his position by entrusting key roles to family members and loyalists, preparing the party for the crucial Tamil Nadu assembly elections in 2026 and reasserting its political relevance.