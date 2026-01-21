R Vaithilingam, former AIADMK stalwart, joins DMK, boosting ruling party's ranks Tamil Nadu polls: Vaithilingam represented Orathanad constituency and stood firmly with OPS during internal party rifts. Expelled from AIADMK in 2022 alongside Panneerselvam and others amid leadership turmoil, he had been speculated to switch camps for months.

Chennai:

In a significant political shift in Tamil Nadu, former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Minister R Vaithilingam, a loyalist of ousted leader O Panneerselvam, formally joined the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday (January 21) at the party's Anna Arivalayam headquarters in Chennai. The Orathanad MLA's induction, marked by a ceremonial shawl presentation to DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin, signals deepening cracks in AIADMK's unity and strengthens DMK's grip ahead of future electoral battles.

High-profile welcome at 'Anna Arivalayam'

Vaithilingam arrived at the DMK headquarters to a warm reception from party workers and leaders, including Senthil Balaji, who escorted him inside. In a traditional gesture, he honored Stalin with a shawl in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, senior figures like KN Nehru and TKS Elangovan, and a host of supporters. The event underscored DMK's strategy of absorbing influential defectors to consolidate power in Thanjavur and beyond.

From AIADMK expulsion to DMK fold

A former minister under AIADMK regimes, Vaithilingam represented Orathanad constituency and stood firmly with OPS during internal party rifts. Expelled from AIADMK in 2022 alongside Panneerselvam and others amid leadership turmoil, he had been speculated to switch camps for months. Political buzz intensified as reports emerged of his resignation as MLA, paving the way for this formal alignment with DMK's inclusive outreach.

Strategic implications for Tamil Nadu politics

Vaithilingam's defection brings his local influence and supporter base to DMK, potentially swaying Orathanad's dynamics in upcoming polls. It highlights AIADMK's ongoing fragmentation post-Jayalalithaa, with OPS loyalists seeking viable platforms. For DMK, this bolsters its legislative strength and narrative of unity under Stalin, countering opposition narratives in a state where alliances often reshape fortunes.

This move follows a pattern of crossovers in Tamil Nadu's fluid politics, where expelled leaders from fractured parties like AIADMK find refuge in the ruling bloc. Vaithilingam's induction, amid DMK's welfare-focused governance, positions him for possible rehabilitation and key roles, further tilting the balance against a resurgent AIADMK.