Pollachi Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Chennai:

The Pollachi Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 123 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and is not reserved for the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Pollachi Assembly constituency comes under the Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly polls, Pollachi V Jayaraman of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating K Varadarajan of the DMK.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, K Eswarasamy of the DMK won from the Pollachi Lok Sabha seat by defeating the AIADMK candidate.

Pollachi constituency demographic profile

The Pollachi Assembly constituency is a part of the Coimbatore district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,65,842 voters in the Pollachi constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,29,706 were male and 1,36,126 were female voters. 10 voters belonged to the third gender.

3,164 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Pollachi in 2021 was 34.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,49,711 voters in the Pollachi constituency, out of which 1,22,088 were male and 1,27,623 were female.

Pollachi Assembly election 2026 poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Pollachi Assembly election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Pollachi constituency past winners, candidates and parties

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Pollachi V Jayaraman of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating K Varadarajan of the DMK.

Pollachi voter turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Pollachi Assembly constituency was 2,11,645, or 79.62 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 78.40 per cent.