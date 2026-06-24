PMK feud ends? Anbumani meets father Ramadoss in emotional reunion | WATCH

New Delhi:

In what appears to be a major breakthrough in the long-running power struggle within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), party leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday met his father and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, signalling a possible end to the bitter public feud that had divided the party for nearly two years. The meeting took place at Dr S Ramadoss' residence in Thailapuram in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district. Anbumani was accompanied by his wife and PMK MLA Sowmya Anbumani, along with their children, making the visit as much a family reunion as a political development.

Emotional father-son reunion captures attention

The meeting witnessed an emotional moment as Anbumani sought his father's blessings by touching his feet. In response, the veteran leader embraced his son warmly. Videos of the reunion quickly went viral on social media, showing the father and son hugging each other. Dr S Ramadoss was seen becoming emotional during the interaction and later spending time with his grandchildren, adding a personal touch to a development that has significant political implications for the PMK. The visuals were widely viewed as a sign that the tensions that had dominated the party's internal politics may finally be easing.

'Good things will happen from now on'

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Anbumani clarified that he had visited his father on the occasion of the latter's wedding anniversary. "Good things will happen from now on," Anbumani said, expressing optimism about the future and hinting at a broader reconciliation within the family. Though he did not directly comment on the political implications of the meeting, his remarks have fuelled speculation that the PMK leadership dispute could be heading towards a resolution.

A rift that shook the PMK

The father-son relationship had been under strain since late 2024, with disagreements over the party's leadership and political direction gradually escalating into a full-blown public confrontation. The conflict reached a peak when Dr S Ramadoss expelled Anbumani from the party in September 2025. The dispute subsequently spilled into legal and electoral arenas, with both sides staking claim to the party's leadership and organisational control. At one stage, the PMK founder approached the Election Commission and courts over the matter and even appealed to party workers to distance themselves from Anbumani.

Political differences deepened the divide

The rift became more visible during the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held earlier this year. While Anbumani's faction aligned with the AIADMK-led NDA, Dr S Ramadoss chose a different political course by backing an alliance involving VK Sasikala's outfit.

The differing alliances reflected deeper disagreements over the party's future strategy and leadership structure. Despite the internal turmoil, Anbumani's camp managed to secure four seats in the Assembly elections. Among the winners were his wife Sowmya Anbumani, along with A Ganesh Kumar, C Sivakumar and G Vaithilingam.

What happens to PMK leadership now?

Sources within the party suggest that the reconciliation may pave the way for a clearer leadership arrangement, news agency PTI reported. According to party insiders, Anbumani is likely to continue exercising operational control over the PMK, while Dr S Ramadoss may step back from day-to-day affairs and focus on his health. Although no formal announcement has been made, the reunion is being interpreted as a positive step towards restoring unity within the party.

Why the reunion matters

The PMK remains an influential political force in northern Tamil Nadu, particularly among sections of the Vanniyar community. Political observers believe that a united leadership could strengthen the party's organisational structure and improve its bargaining power in future electoral alliances. The emotional reunion has therefore drawn attention not only because of its family dimension but also because of its potential impact on Tamil Nadu's political arena.

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