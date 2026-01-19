PM Modi to kickstart NDA's Tamil Nadu poll campaign on Jan 23 as alliance talks gain momentum Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the NDA's Tamil Nadu election campaign on January 23 through a massive rally in Maduranthakam. With alliance negotiations intensifying, the NDA is preparing for a fierce battle against the ruling DMK-Congress coalition.

Chennai:

With just four months left for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to sound the poll bugle for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with a massive rally in Maduranthakam, nearly 100 kilometres from Chennai, on January 23. As per the information, the grand public meeting has already pushed the state BJP leadership into full preparation mode.

There is growing buzz that the rally may serve as a platform to formally announce new partners joining the NDA fold. The AIADMK, which leads the NDA in Tamil Nadu, has already indicated that talks with actor Vijayakanth's DMDK are in the final stage. However, the BJP is keen on bringing O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran into the alliance. But sources suggest that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has not agreed on OPS' inclusion due to personal differences. Dhinakaran's entry as an NDA constituent is likely and may be announced in the presence of PM Modi on 23 January.

PMK faction split complicates political equations

The AIADMK has already tied up with one faction of the PMK. The party has been split after founder Dr Ramadoss expelled his son Anbumani Ramadoss. The father has not yet revealed his final stance on alliances, while Anbumani has already joined hands with the AIADMK and aligned with the NDA.

NDA aims to build a strong front against DMK alliance

Both the AIADMK and BJP are making an aggressive push to build a formidable NDA alliance in order to challenge the ruling DMK-Congress front in the state. The rise of actor Vijay's party (TVK) is also being seen as a key factor in the upcoming election. Unlike Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Vijay's popularity is at its peak which also makes his political entry impactful.

Where does Vijay's TVK stand?

TVK has openly maintained equal distance from both the DMK and the BJP. However, AIADMK insiders claim that a section of its leaders are engaged in back-channel discussions with Vijay's team. This has triggered speculation about the BJP's position if TVK and the AIADMK eventually strike an agreement. Vijay's recent controversies, including the delay in the censor certificate for his film Jananayagan and his questioning by the CBI in the Karur case, are being projected in Tamil Nadu as political targeting by the BJP.

BJP banking on anti-incumbency against stalin govt

The BJP believes that public anger over law and order issues and corruption may weaken the ruling Stalin government this time. To capitalise on this sentiment, the party has deployed its strongest electoral face, PM Modi, to begin the campaign early. Given this early start, PM Modi is expected to make a series of high-impact visits across Tamil Nadu in the coming weeks, as per sources.

