Plane flutters after smoke emanates from Dubai-bound flight at Chennai airport

In a shocking incident, smoke emanated from the wing portion of a flight at Chennai airport on Tuesday night leading to a flutter. The incident took place just before the departure time of the plane at around 9:15 pm. The flight was bound for Dubai and 280 passengers were onboard, the airport officials said.

After the smoke was noticed at 9.15 pm, officials were alerted by the flight crew and technical experts inspected the aeroplane, smoke ceased in about 10 minutes, they said, adding fire tenders also arrived. The reason for the smoke was not disclosed immediately by authorities and the flight was delayed. The incident caused anxiety and distress among passengers.

(With PTI Inputs)