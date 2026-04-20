Perambur Assembly Election 2026: Vijay's entry heats up contest, tricky fight for DMK, AIADMK

Chennai:

Perambur has emerged as a closely watched urban battleground in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with the contest shaped by party loyalty, local networks, and shifting voter preferences in North Chennai. It is a densely populated, working-class urban constituency with a mix of long-established neighbourhoods, industrial pockets, and railway colonies. The electorate is diverse, with significant representation from backward classes, scheduled communities, and minorities. Civic issues such as drainage, housing, employment, and urban infrastructure remain central to voter concerns.

Perambur constituency profile

Perambur is Assembly Constituency No. 12 and forms part of the Chennai North Lok Sabha seat. It is a general category seat. In 2021, the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 63 per cent, with R D Shekar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam defeating N R Dhanapalan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam by a margin of 27 per cent.

In 2016, turnout stood at 64 per cent, with R D Shekar of the DMK again securing victory, this time defeating R S Raajesh of the AIADMK by a margin of 36 per cent.

Perambur key candidates

C Joseph Vijay (TVK): C Joseph Vijay, widely known as Vijay, is the face of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and one of the most high-profile entrants in Tamil Nadu politics. His candidature in Perambur adds a major star factor to the contest, with a strong appeal among youth and first-time voters. His campaign is expected to focus on anti-establishment messaging and governance reform, though the party’s organisational depth is still evolving.

RD Shekar (DMK): RD Shekar represents the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and is the incumbent MLA from Perambur. He benefits from the party’s strong grassroots network in North Chennai and an established voter base. His campaign is centred on continuity, welfare delivery, and local development work carried out during his tenure.

M Thilakabama (PMK): M Thilakabama is the candidate from the Pattali Makkal Katchi. The party traditionally draws support from specific caste groups and seeks to expand its urban footprint through candidates like Thilakabama. While not a frontrunner, PMK can influence vote share and impact the overall margin.

S Vetri Thamizhan (NTK): S Vetri Thamizhan is contesting on behalf of the Naam Tamilar Katchi. NTK is known for maintaining a consistent vote base across constituencies, appealing to voters on issues of Tamil identity and governance. Though unlikely to win, the party’s presence can play a role in splitting votes and shaping the final outcome.

Electoral history and stronghold

Perambur has traditionally leaned towards the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, though the AIADMK has remained competitive over the years. In 2021, RD Sekar of the DMK won the seat with a comfortable margin, reinforcing the party’s hold in North Chennai. In 2016, the constituency witnessed a tighter contest, with DMK’s P Vetrivel emerging victorious against AIADMK.

Earlier, Perambur alternated between the two Dravidian majors, making it less of a fortress compared to central Chennai seats like Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.

Overall trends suggest a DMK advantage in recent cycles, but with a history of competitive margins.

2026 contest dynamics

The 2026 election in Perambur is expected to be a multi-cornered contest, typically featuring:

DMK aiming to retain its urban base through welfare delivery and local governance

AIADMK attempting to regain lost ground by mobilising anti-incumbency sentiment

NTK and other smaller parties seeking to influence margins, particularly among youth and issue-driven voters

Unlike safer DMK seats, Perambur often witnesses closer contests, making vote swings more significant.