Old video of TN Minister Sarathkumar sparks drug use claims; DMK files complaint, he responds

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Human Resources Management Minister D Sarathkumar is facing heat after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) filed a police complaint against him for usage of narcotic substances. The complaint was filed by advocate Saranya Natarajan, who is DMK's legal cell member.

The controversy involves an old video which resurfaced recently, showing D Sarathkumar, also known as “Ghilli Sarath", inside a stadium during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, with an ATM card to line up a white powdery substance on a smartphone screen, while holding a Rs 500 currency note.

The clip was originally posted by Sarathkumar himself a few years ago as a casual Instagram story with the caption “Thug life moments.” India TV Digital, though, cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.

Political parties and social media users claimed the gestures were identical to the process of preparing synthetic drugs or narcotics for snorting.

The minister’s clarification

Following the online backlash, Minister D Sarathkumar released a two-minute video statement alongside his family to deny the charges levelled against him.

He explained that the video was taken two to three years ago at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai when his daughter fell ill during an IPL match, which is why he was crushing a medicine for her. He stated that his daughter refuses to swallow pills, so his wife advised him to crush it and feed it to her.

“This morning I attended an anti-drug campaign event. Since then, a false narrative using an old video of mine is being spread, claiming that I was doing drugs," the minister said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“My daughter needed to take medicine, but she could not swallow the tablet whole. My wife asked me to crush it so it could be mixed with water and given to her. That is exactly what I was doing," he added.

The Tamil Nadu minister requested people not to spread false claims. He said that such allegations are causing considerable distress to him and his family.

Complaint filed by advocate Saranya Natarajan

Advocate Saranya Natarajan filed a complaint against Sarathkumar, requesting the police to immediately register an FIR and investigate on this matter.

"A video of Tamil Nadu Human Resource Minister Sarathkumar using a cocaine-like substance during an IPL game had been going viral on social media. He had put a video saying that he had crushed a tablet to provide to his child, however, no one will crush a tablet like that. People who use narcotic substances only will engage in such an activity. He had posted that video on his Instagram with a caption 'Thug life'," she said to news agency PTI.

“He had accepted in his explanation video that it was him who was seen in the video. If anyone else had engaged in such activities, police would have immediately registered an FIR and started an inquiry into this...” she added.

This video surfaced on the day when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launched a massive state-wide anti-drug campaign. Sarathkumar had participated in the campaign just hours prior to it.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.