Chennai:

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has reiterated the party's stand on the Delimitation Bill, saying, "There will be no compromise on Tamil Nadu's interest." In a post on X, DMK chief and former chief minister MK Stalin shared the firm demands of the party.

DMK's demands are -

If the number of parliamentary constituencies is increased, under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu’s share fall below its current 7.18 per cent.

The existing proportion of parliamentary representation among states, as determined on the basis of the 1971 Census and frozen earlier, must remain unchanged for another 25 years.

"The DMK remains firm on both these positions today and will continue to do so. There is no change in this position, and there is no question of compromise! The speculation being spread in the media and the grumbling of backstabbers will not shake our position in any way. The shameless, ungrateful lot who abandon their principles for positions of power must understand this. The DMK will never compromise on Tamil Nadu’s interests. Nor will it stray from its principles! The DMK was the first in India to raise its voice against the dangers of delimitation," said Stalin.

What is the proposed delimitation exercise?

The proposed Delimitation Bill is expected to pave the way for an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha from the existing 550-seat framework mentioned in the proposal to a maximum of 850 seats. Delimitation involves redrawing constituency boundaries and determining the allocation of seats based on the framework adopted for the exercise.

The proposal has sparked political concerns, particularly among parties in southern states, which have questioned how the exercise could affect their representation in Parliament. The debate has also become closely linked to the implementation of women's reservation and the broader question of balancing population-based representation with the interests of states that have made progress in population control.

Special Parliament Session from November 30

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday announced that the second part of the Eighth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha would begin on November 30 and is expected to conclude on December 3, subject to government business. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to take up essential government business.

The brief sitting has fuelled speculation about the introduction of the proposed Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill. However, the government has not officially confirmed which legislative proposals will be taken up during the session. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session of 2026, which concluded on August 13, with both Houses adjourned sine die.

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Delimitation Bill: From SP's opposition to DMK's conditions and YSRCP's likely support, who stands where