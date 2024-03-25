Nilgiris Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's L Murugan to face DMK's A Raja, AIADMK's Lokesh Tamilselvan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nilgiris Lok Sabha Election 2024

Nilgiris Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Nilgiris Lok Sabha Election of 2024 is set to witness a clash of political heavyweights, with Union Minister and BJP candidate L Murugan poised to compete against DMK's incumbent A Raja and AIADMK's D Lokesh Tamilselvan. While Murugan and Raja are well-known figures in the political arena, Tamilselvan, relatively unfamiliar in the Nilgiris region, brings his background from the AIADMK's IT Wing.

Tamilselvan, making his debut in the Nilgiris constituency, is also an IT professional. He is the son of P Dhanapal, who served as a speaker in 2002 during the AIADMK regime. Additionally, he is the son-in-law of “Namakkal” Arunachalam, an AIADMK MLA during M G Ramachandran’s tenure as Chief Minister. It's believed that Lokesh Tamlselvan was named by the former Chief Minister himself.

A Raja, a senior DMK leader and former Union Minister, currently holds the seat in the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency. With victories in both the 2009 and 2019 elections, Raja has solidified his position as a formidable force in the region's political landscape. As he prepares to defend his seat in the upcoming 2024 elections, Raja's track record and experience are likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the electoral dynamics of the Nilgiris constituency once again.

Loganathan Murugan is currently serving as Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate A Raja won the Nilgiris constituency with 547,832 votes, securing victory. AIADMK candidate M Thiyagarajan secured the second position with 342,009 votes.

Similarly, in the 2014 elections, AIADMK candidate Gopalakrishnan emerged victorious in the Nilgiris seat with 463,700 votes. He defeated DMK's A Raja by a margin of 104,940 votes.

The Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency, nestled in the picturesque landscapes of Tamil Nadu, holds a significant place in the state's political tapestry. Established in 1952, it encompasses six legislative assembly constituencies, each contributing to its diverse socio-political fabric. Known for its stunning mountainous terrain and flourishing horticulture and tourism sectors, the Nilgiris district stands as a symbol of natural beauty and economic vitality.

Over the years, this constituency has witnessed a dynamic political landscape, with various parties vying for control. The Congress, with seven victories to its name, has historically been a dominant force here, exemplified by C Nanjappa's inaugural win in 1957 and R Prabhu's remarkable four consecutive terms from 1980 to 1991, and later in 2004. Prabhu's tenure as a cabinet minister in the Rajiv Gandhi government further solidified Congress's influence in the region. However, the BJP, represented by Master Mathan, has also left its mark with two victories.

While Congress has held the seat for the majority of its existence, other parties have made significant inroads as well. The DMK, AIADMK under Jayalalitha's leadership, and the BJP have all tasted success here, reflecting the constituency's penchant for political diversity. Even the Swatantra Party, represented by M K Nanja Gowder in 1971, briefly held sway.

As the Nilgiris constituency gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the political landscape remains as vibrant and competitive as ever, with each party striving to capture the hearts and votes of its constituents amidst the backdrop of this idyllic region.

