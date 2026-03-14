Namakkal Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

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The Namakkal Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 94 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Namakkal is a general seat and is not reserved for the Scheduled Castes of Scheduled Tribes.

The Namakkal constituency is located in the Namakkal district. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Namakkal Assembly constituency comes under the Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency. In 2024, VS Matheswaran of the KMDK won from the seat.

In the 2021 assembly elections, P Ramalingam of the DMK won the seat by defeating Baskar KPP of the AIADMK with a margin of 27,861 votes.

Namakkal constituency demographic profile

The Namakkal Assembly constituency is a part of the Namakkal district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,57,854 voters in the Namakkal constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,24,572 were male and 1,33,235 were female voters. 47 voters belonged to the third gender.

5060 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vikravandi in 2021 was 83.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,42,615 voters in the Namakkal constituency. Out of these, 1,18,170 were male and 1,24,406 were female. 39 belonged to the third gender.

Namakkal Assembly election 2026: Poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Namakkal Assembly election 2026: Result date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Namakkal Assembly election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Namakkal constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, P Ramalingam of the DMK won the seat by defeating Baskar KPP by a margin of 27861 votes. He polled 1,06,494 votes, while Baskar got 78,633 votes.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Baskar KPP of the ADMK won the seat by defeating Chezian R of the Congress with a margin of 13,534 votes.

Year Winner Party 1971 Palanivelan DMK 1977 R. Arunachalam AIADMK 1980 R. Arunachalam AIADMK 1984 R. Arunachalam AIADMK 1989 P. Duraisamy DMK 1991 S. Anbalagan AIADMK 1996 Mohanur K. Velusamy DMK 2001 K. Jeyakumar Congress 2006 K. Jeyakumar Congress 2011 K. P. P. Baskar AIADMK 2016 K. P. P. Baskar AIADMK 2021 P. Ramalingam DMK

Namakkal voter turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Namakkal Assembly constituency was 2,05,474 and the voter turnout was recorded at 80.47 per cent.

In the 2016 elections, total valid votes polled were 1,94,441 and the voter turnout was 80.32 per cent.