Language row: MK Stalin govt replaces official rupee symbol with Tamil letter for 'Ru' in state budget Language row: Chief Minister Stalin has been vocal about protecting the Tamil language, describing it as not just a language but a symbol of culture, history, and self-respect for the people of Tamil Nadu.

Language row: The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, has replaced the Indian rupee symbol (₹) with the Tamil letter for 'Ru' in the official logo of the state Budget amid the language row. Notably, 'Ru' denotes 'Rubai' (Rupees in Tamil). The decision is being seen as a strong assertion of Tamil language pride amid ongoing discussions around the imposition of Hindi and cultural autonomy.

The move to replace the rupee symbol comes in the backdrop of the ruling DMK's ongoing and intense clash with the Centre over what it views as the imposition of Hindi through the three-language formula outlined in the new National Education Policy.

Language row: Centre Vs Tamil Nadu govt

The tussle between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre over the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has intensified, as the state's refusal to implement key provisions -- especially the controversial three-language formula -- has resulted in a substantial funding cut. The Union government has reportedly withheld over Rs 570 crore in central assistance under the 'Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan' (SSA), a flagship education scheme jointly funded by the Centre and the states.

Under SSA, 60% of the funding is provided by the Centre. However, states are expected to comply with NEP guidelines to avail of these funds. CM Stakin-led government Tamil Nadu has strongly opposed what it sees as an attempt to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking populations, especially Tamils. The state has long maintained a two-language policy -- Tamil and English -- and sees the NEP's three-language formula as an infringement on linguistic rights.

Meanwhile, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dismissed these allegations, accusing the DMK of politicising the issue to gain electoral mileage. He termed the state's resistance a ploy to "revive" the party’s political fortunes rather than a genuine concern for regional identity.

How India got its Rupee symbol?

The iconic Indian rupee symbol (₹) was officially adopted on July 15, 2010. Designed by D Udaya Kumar, the symbol is a blend of the Devanagari letter 'र' (Ra) and the Latin capital letter 'R', minus the vertical line. The parallel horizontal strokes at the top represent not only the Indian tricolour but also convey the idea of economic equality.

The idea for a unique rupee symbol was announced during the 2010 Union Budget by then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee. A nationwide public competition was held to design a symbol that would encapsulate India's cultural identity and economic aspirations, eventually leading to the adoption of the current emblem.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra Pradhan on three-language row: 'World discussing multilingualism, where are we trapped?'