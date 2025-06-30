Maternity leave is a right, must be included in doctor's service bond: Madras High Court The division bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and K Rajasekar upheld that maternity leave is not a mere concession but a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution, and should be treated accordingly, even if the individual is not a regular government employee.

Chennai:

In a significant judgment, the Madras High Court has ruled that maternity leave taken by a doctor during her compulsory bond service in a government hospital must be counted towards the bond period.

“Maternity leave is integral to maternity benefit and forms a facet of Article 21. The appellant no doubt is not a government employee. She is only obliged to render bond service to the Government of Tamil Nadu for a period of two years. But a regular State government employee is entitled to avail maternity leave for twelve months as per the amended Service Rules. We are of the view that the appellant is also entitled to the very same treatment applicable to any government employee,” the court observed, reported Live Law.

Case of Dr Krithikaa and bond service conditions

The case was filed by Dr Krithikaa, who had completed her MS in General Surgery from Thanjavur Medical College and was posted as an Assistant Surgeon at Thittakudi Government Hospital in 2019. As per the post-PG conditions, she had signed a bond of ₹40 lakh, agreeing to serve the Tamil Nadu government for at least two years. She also deposited her original certificates as part of the agreement.

Dr Krithikaa served for one year before availing maternity leave. However, the government authorities later refused to return her certificates, citing that she had not completed the bond period, discounting the maternity leave.

Fundamental rights supersede bond conditions

The court underscored that conditions of the prospectus must yield to the rights enshrined in the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, and the broader constitutional framework of fundamental rights.

“As per the conditions set out in the prospectus, the appellant has to serve the Government of Tamil Nadu in one of their hospitals for a period of two years. This condition has to give way to the rights conferred on the women under the provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961. This is all the more so because the Hon'ble Supreme Court had declared that any woman has a fundamental right to the benefits arising out of her situation of maternity,” the court said.

Direction to release original certificates

The High Court ruled in favour of Dr Krithikaa, holding that her maternity leave must be included within the mandatory bond period. The judges directed the concerned government authorities to return her original certificates within four weeks.

“When the fundamental right of the appellant is involved, she is entitled to the protective umbrella of not only Article 21 but also Article 14,” the bench added, highlighting the importance of equal protection under the law.

This ruling is expected to set a precedent for similar cases involving service bonds and maternity leave, reinforcing the constitutional and legal rights of women professionals in public service.