Massive fire breaks out in Tata factory in Hosur Industrial Town

A massive fire broke out in the Tata factory in Hosur Industrial Town. No one, including the employees, was injured in this fire accident. Tata-owned cell phone spare parts manufacturing factory is located in Kuthanpalli village under Thimjepalli panchayat near Hosur in Krishnagiri district. More than 20 thousand employees work here.

Seven fire tenders from Hosur and nearby districts were pressed into service. They doused the flames after battling for hours. "The incident occurred at a chemical godown located on the campus at about 6 am. Seven fire tenders were pressed into service. There has been no casualty nor injury to anyone," a senior fire and rescue service official at the Hosur Fire Station said

"There has been an unfortunate incident of fire at our plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Our emergency protocols at the plant ensured that all our employees are safe. The cause of the fire is under investigation and we will take necessary actions to safeguard the interest of our employees and other stakeholders," the company said in a statement.

According to the company website, Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd is a greenfield venture of the diversified conglomerate Tata Group with expertise in manufacturing precision components.