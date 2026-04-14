Mannargudi assembly seat: DMK's TRB Rajaa vs AMMK's Kamaraj battle heats up

Mannargudi:

Mannargudi is one of the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and is located in Thiruvarur district. It is a semi-urban seat with General reservation status and falls under the Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency. Voting in the constituency will take place on April 23, 2026, while counting is scheduled for May 4. The seat has remained politically active over the years and is expected to witness another competitive contest.

Mannargudi candidate

The main contest in Mannargudi is expected between TRB Rajaa (DMK) and S Kamaraj (AMMK). At the same time, UVM Rajarajan (TVK) and R Bharathiselvan (NTK) are also in the fray, making it a multi-cornered election battle.

Mannargudi constituency demographic profile

Mannargudi has a total of 231,935 registered voters for the 2026 elections. This includes 112,530 male voters, 119,401 female voters, and 4 voters from the third gender category. In 2021, the voter count stood at 259,916, while in 2016 it was 241,448. Back in 2011, the constituency had 205,522 voters, showing a steady growth in the electorate over time.

Mannargudi constituency past winners

In the 2021 Assembly elections, TRB Rajaa of DMK won the seat by defeating AIADMK’s Rajamanickam Siva with a margin of 37,393 votes.

In 2016, Rajaa again secured victory, beating AIADMK’s S Kamaraj by 9,937 votes. Earlier in 2011, he won the seat by a narrower margin of 3,982 votes against the same AIADMK rival, indicating a history of closely contested elections in the constituency.