Man dies by suicide inside police station in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, judicial probe ordered

Madurai:

A man allegedly died by suicide inside a police station in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place at Chekkanoorani Police Station, where the man had been brought for questioning in connection with a complaint he had previously filed.

According to police, the deceased was a native of Devaram in Theni district. He was brought to the police station for questioning following his complaint in a particular matter.

Judicial probe ordered

After the incident, his body was recovered and sent to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for a postmortem examination. Police said a detailed investigation was underway and CCTV footage from the police station was being examined to establish the sequence of events.

South Zone Inspector General of Police Vijayendra Bidari said a judicial inquiry would be conducted in accordance with standard procedures in cases of custodial or police station deaths. He added that the case would also be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.

Authorities further stated that departmental action would be initiated against the police station personnel who were present at the time of the incident. Further details awaited.

Tamil Nadu Police officer dies

In a separate incident, Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Senthil Kumar died after allegedly being assaulted by a youth whom he had confronted for bursting firecrackers on a public road, South Zone IG Vijayendra Bidari said.

Kumar was posted at the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Theni district.

Bidari said Senthil Kumar was returning home in civilian clothes after completing his duty when he saw a group of youngsters bursting firecrackers on a road where people were moving about. He advised them to move away to avoid inconvenience to the public and also tried to record their activities on his mobile phone.

When he tried to apprehend one of the youths, another person allegedly struck him with an elbow, causing him to lose his balance and fall to the ground, Bidari said.

A patrolling police team rushed to the spot and took Kumar to a hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries despite medical treatment.

After inspecting the scene, the Theni Superintendent of Police said three local residents had been arrested in connection with the incident.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

(With ANI inputs)

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