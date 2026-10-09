Tamil Nadu Madurantakam Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE: TVK leads by over 3000 votes, counting underway

Chennai:

TVK's K Maragatham is leading by over 3000 votes, the second round of counting is underway. The Madurantakam assembly constituency went to poll on October 6, a total of 86.26 per cent voter turnout recorded. A total of 27 candidates contested the Madurantakam by-election.

The bypoll in Madurantakam was necessitated following the resignation of AIADMK MLA K Maragatham Kumaravel. In the last assembly election in 2026, AIADMK emerged victorious, the party candidate K. Maragatham Kumaravel bagged 34.95 per cent of the vote, while TVK's Ezhil Katharine Ezhilmalai got 31.32 per cent of the votes.

The result of another bypoll seat in Tamil Nadu - Dharapuram will also be announced today. In the last assembly election, AIADMK's P. Sathyabama bagged the seat with 48.56 per cent of the total votes, while TVK's Gowri Chitra obtained 23.23 per cent votes.

The results of five assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be announced today. The results will be announced for Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, Thattanchavady in Puducherry, Rejinagar and Nandigram in West Bengal, and the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam.

Catch all the live updates for byelection results in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.