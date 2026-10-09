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Tamil Nadu Madurantakam Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE: TVK leads by over 3000 votes, counting underway

Written By: India TV News Desk
Updated:

Madurantakam Bypoll Results 2026 Live: TVK's K Maragatham is leading by over 3000 votes, the second round of counting is underway. In the last assembly election in 2026, AIADMK emerged victorious, the party candidate K. Maragatham Kumaravel bagged 34.95 per cent of the votes.

Madurantakam Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE: TVK leads by over 1000 votes.
Madurantakam Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE: TVK leads by over 1000 votes. Image Source : India TV
Chennai:

TVK's K Maragatham is leading by over 3000 votes, the second round of counting is underway. The Madurantakam assembly constituency went to poll on October 6, a total of 86.26 per cent voter turnout recorded. A total of 27 candidates contested the Madurantakam by-election. 

The bypoll in Madurantakam was necessitated following the resignation of AIADMK MLA K Maragatham Kumaravel. In the last assembly election in 2026, AIADMK emerged victorious, the party candidate K. Maragatham Kumaravel bagged 34.95 per cent of the vote, while TVK's Ezhil Katharine Ezhilmalai got 31.32 per cent of the votes. 

The result of another bypoll seat in Tamil Nadu -  Dharapuram will also be announced today. In the last assembly election, AIADMK's P. Sathyabama bagged the seat with 48.56 per cent of the total votes, while TVK's Gowri Chitra obtained 23.23 per cent votes. 

The results of five assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be announced today. The results will be announced for Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, Thattanchavady in Puducherry, Rejinagar and Nandigram in West Bengal, and the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam.

Catch all the live updates for byelection results in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.   

Live updates :Madurantakam Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE

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  • 9:52 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TVK's K. Maragatham leads by over 3000 votes

    TVK's K. Maragatham is leading by over 3000 votes. The counting of votes are underway. 

  • 9:19 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TVK's Maragatham Kumaravel leads by over 1000 votes

    TVK's Maragatham Kumaravel is leading by over 1000 votes. As per the latest counting trends, TVK - 4691, DMK - 3393, AIADMK - 2612. 

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TVK's K Maragatham leads by 66 votes

    TVK's K Maragatham is leading by 66 votes, as per the round one counting trends. 

    TVK - 224
    DMK - 158
    AIADMK - 141.  

    -With Inputs from T Raghavan 

  • 8:39 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Watch: Counting of votes underway in Madurantakam Assembly constituency by-election

    Vote counting is underway for the Madurantakam Assembly constituency by-election. Heavy police are deployed at the vote counting centre.

    -ANI Inputs. 

     

     

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TVK ahead in early trends

    TVK - 55
    DMK - 46
    ADMK - 22. 

  • 8:14 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TVK takes initial lead

    TVK has taken initial lead in Madurantakam. In the last assembly election in 2026, AIADMK emerged victorious, the party candidate K. Maragatham Kumaravel bagged 34.95 per cent of the vote, while TVK's Ezhil Katharine Ezhilmalai got 31.32 per cent of the votes.  

    -With inputs from T Raghavan. 

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting begins

    The counting of votes for Madurantakam assembly seat has started. In the last assembly election in 2026, AIADMK emerged victorious, the party candidate K. Maragatham Kumaravel bagged 34.95 per cent of the vote, while TVK's Ezhil Katharine Ezhilmalai got 31.32 per cent of the votes.  

  • 7:59 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Who is TVK candidate K Maragatham?

    Born on December 27, 1982,  K Maragatham won the Maduranthakam assembly poll on AIADMK ticket in 2021. She became the MP in 2014, winning from Kancheepuram constituency as a DMK candidate.  

     

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Results of five assembly seats to be announced today

    The results of five assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be announced today. The results will be announced for Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, Thattanchavady in Puducherry, Rejinagar and Nandigram in West Bengal, and the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam.     

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Who are contesting?

    TVK's K Maragatham Kumaravel is contesting for Madurantakam bypoll along with AIADMK's S Kanitha Sampath, DMK's I Paranthamen. 

       

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Voting percentage in Madurantakam

    The Madurantakam assembly constituency went to poll on October 6, a total of 86.26 per cent voter turnout recorded. A total of 27 candidates contested the Madurantakam by-election.  

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Why was bypoll in Madurantakam necessitated?

    The bypoll in Madurantakam was necessitated following the resignation of AIADMK MLA K Maragatham Kumaravel. In the last assembly election in 2026, AIADMK emerged victorious, the party candidate K. Maragatham Kumaravel bagged 34.95 per cent of the vote, while TVK's Ezhil Katharine Ezhilmalai got 31.32 per cent of the votes.  

  • 7:38 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for Tamil Nadu's Madurantakam bypoll seat will begin at 8 am. The counting of votes started with postal ballots followed by EVMs. The Madurantakam assembly constituency went to poll on October 6, a total of 80.30 per cent votes recorded. A total of 27 candidates contested for Dharapuram assembly seat.  

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