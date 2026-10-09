Madurantakam Bypoll Result 2026: TVK's K Maragatham Kumaravel wins by over 20,000 votes

Chennai:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate K Maragatham Kumaravel has won the Madurantakam Assembly bypoll in Tamil Nadu, defeating Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) nominee I Paranthamen by a margin of 20,040 votes.

Kumaravel secured 74,048 votes, accounting for 39.96 per cent of the total votes polled. Paranthamen finished second with 54,008 votes (29.15 per cent), while All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate S Kanithasampath received 47,450 votes (25.6 per cent).

A total of 27 candidates contested the bypoll, which recorded a voter turnout of 86.26 per cent on October 6.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of incumbent AIADMK MLA K Maragatham Kumaravel. In the 2026 Assembly election, the AIADMK had won the seat, with Kumaravel securing 34.95 per cent of the vote. TVK candidate Ezhil Katharine Ezhilmalai had received 31.32 per cent.

Why was a win for TVK crucial?

The bypoll was closely watched as an electoral test for the Vijay-led TVK government, which came to power in May. The win for TVK was important as it needed numbers to get close to the majority mark in the Assembly. The party formed the government with support from the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), along with outside support from Left parties.

The victory gives TVK a win in a constituency previously held by the AIADMK, while the DMK finished second and the AIADMK third.

The outcome of bypolls was crucial for the main opposition DMK too, as this is the first time the McK Stalin-led party has faced the polls, after a long time, without the backing of erstwhile allies including the Congress, VCK, and Left parties.

The Left Front, which neither joined the TVK-led alliance nor the government, turned critical of the actor-turned-politician-led government on several issues and fielded candidates for bypolls. Although the CPI and CPI (M), who have four MLAs, have time and again committed themselves to continue to support the government from outside, the fact that they have been pretty critical of the TVK and its governance model have led to questions over the stability of the nearly five-month-old new regime.

As regards the AIADMK, which ruled Tamil Nadu for over three decades is under immense pressure to make an electoral comeback.

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