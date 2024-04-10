Video: Five killed as speeding car rams into two-wheeler, topples across four-lane highway in TN's Madurai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Visuals from the site

Madurai: Five people, including four members of a family, tragically lost their lives on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district when the car they were travelling in lost control and hit a two-wheeler before getting tossed and landing several feet away on the adjacent lane, according to police.

The accident happened on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway in Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam earlier today. The accident was caught on CCTV.

Watch video here:

Minor among 5 killed

The driver of the car, en route to Thalavaipuram, attempted unsuccessfully to avoid colliding with a two-wheeler rider, who was a fruit seller, as the rider crossed his path at Sivarakottai on the Virudhunagar-Tirumangalam four-lane highway. "Due to the impact of applying the brakes all of a sudden, the car went out of control, hit the fruit seller, crashed on to a median and got tossed on to the adjoining lane," police said.

Four persons travelling in the car, identified as Kanakavel (62) of Villapuram, his wife Krishnakumari (58), his daughter-in-law Nagajyoti (28), and his eight-year-old grandson, died instantly in the accident. Additionally, the fruit seller, later identified as Pandi (55), also lost his life. Police have registered a case regarding the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 12 killed, 14 injured as bus falls into soil mine pit in Durg, CM Sai reacts

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Three devotees killed, 10 injured in bus-truck collision on Lucknow-Prayagraj highway