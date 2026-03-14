Madurai East Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

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The Madurai East Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 189 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Madurai East is a general seat and is not reserved for the Scheduled Castes of Scheduled Tribes.

The Madurai East constituency is located in the Madurai district. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Madurai East Assembly constituency comes under the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. In 2024, S Venkatesan of the CPIM won from the seat.

In the 2021 assembly elections, P Moorthy of the DMK won the seat by defeating Gopalakrishnan R of the AIADMK with a margin of 49,604 votes.

Madurai East constituency demographic profile

The Madurai East Assembly constituency is a part of the Madurai district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,29,209 voters in the Madurai East constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,61,715 were male and 1,67,444 were female voters. 50 voters belonged to the third gender.

3300 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vikravandi in 2021 was 219.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,86,766 voters in the Madurai East constituency. Out of these, 1,41,692 were male and 1,45,043 were female. 31 belonged to the third gender.

Madurai East Assembly election 2026: Poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Madurai East Assembly election 2026: Result date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Madurai East Assembly election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Madurai East constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, P Moorthy of the DMK won the seat by defeating R Gopalakrishnan by a margin of 49,604 votes. He polled 1,22,729 votes, while Gopalakrishnan got 73,125 votes.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, P Moorthy of the DMK won the seat by defeating P Pandi of the ADMK with a margin of 32,772 votes.

Year Winner Party 1977 N. Sankariah CPIM 1980 N. Sankariah CPIM 1984 K. Kalimuthu AIADMK 1989 S. R. Eradha AIADMK 1991 O. S. Amarnath AIADMK 1996 V. Velusamy DMK 2001 N. Nanmaran CPIM 2006 N. Nanmaran CPIM 2011 K. Tamilarasan AIADMK 2016 P. Moorthy DMK 2021 P. Moorthy DMK

Madurai East Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Madurai East Assembly constituency was 2,35,948 and the voter turnout was recorded at 72.28 per cent.

In the 2016 elections, total valid votes polled were 2,14,473, and the voter turnout was 74.87 per cent.