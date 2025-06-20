Madurai bound IndiGo flight returns to Chennai after mid-air technical snag, say officials A Madurai-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai carrying about 68 passengers suffered a technical snag mid-air on Friday morning and returned to the back to the Chennai airport, officials said.

Chennai:

The pilot detected the snag after flying for about half an hour and sought permission to fly back to Chennai and land. The plane later landed safely in Chennai airport and all the passengers were deplaned. There was no immediate response from Indigo on the matter.

Leh-bound IndiGo plane returns to Delhi due to technical issue

The incident comes a day after a Leh-bound IndiGo flight had to return to Delhi due to a technical issue after being airborne for over two hours. The flight, 6E2006, operated by an A320 aircraft, was unable to land in Leh due to operational restrictions caused by the issue. According to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the aircraft turned back to the national capital mid-flight.

IndiGo confirmed the incident in a statement, saying that the pilot followed standard procedures and returned to Delhi. The affected aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance, and an alternative plane has been arranged to transport the passengers to Leh. The airline apologised for the inconvenience caused, though the exact number of passengers onboard was not immediately available.