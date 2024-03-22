Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP announces 15 candidates for Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, fields Devanathan Yadav from Sivaganga

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of 15 candidates for Tamil Nadu-Puducherry today (March 22).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Dr Devanathan Yadav from Sivaganga, Pon V Balaganapathy from Tiruvallur and RC Paul Kanagaraj from Chennai North. The party also decided to give tickets to A Ashwathaman (Tiruvannamalai), KP Ramalingam (Namakkal), AP Muruganandam (Tiruppur), K Vasantharajan (Pollachi), VV Senthilnathan (Karur), P Karthiyayini (Chidambaram), SGM Ramesh (Nagapattinam), M Muruganandam (Thanjavur), Prof Raama Sreenivasan (Madurai), B John Pandian (Tenkasi) and Raadhika Sarathkumar (Virudhunagar).

The BJP in a big decision fielded A Namassivayam from the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. Namassivayam is the Home Minister of the Union Territory in the N Rangaswamy government.

Raadhika Sarathkumar, who has been given a ticket from Virudhunagar, is the wife of R Sarathkumar. The actor-turned-politician has recently merged his party All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) with the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu by-polls

The BJP has also announced candidates for the upcoming by-polls for Tamil Nadu and Tripura. VS Nanthini will be the party's candidate for the Vilavancode by-poll in Tamil Nadu and Dipak Majumder to contest from Tripura's Ramnagar.

