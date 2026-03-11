Krishnagiri Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

Chennai:

The Krishnagiri Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 53 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Krishnagiri is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes.

The constituency is located in the Kirshnagiri district. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Krishnagiri Assembly constituency comes under the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency. In 2024, K Gopinath of the Congress won from the seat.

In the 2021 assembly elections, Ashok Kumar K of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating K Senguttuvan T of the DMK with a margin of 794 votes.

Krishnagiri constituency demographic profile

The Krishnagiri Assembly constituency is a part of the Krishnagiri district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,68,189 voters in the Krishnagiri constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,32,537 were male and 1,35,614 were female voters. 38 voters belonged to the third gender.

3318 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Krishnagiri in 2021 was 2022.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,48,873 voters in the Krishnagiri constituency. Out of these, 1,23,553 were male and 1,25,291 female. 29 belonged to the third gender

Krishnagiri Assembly election 2026: Poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Krishnagiri Assembly election 2026: Result date

Krishnagiri Assembly election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Krishnagiri constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Ashok Kumar K of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating T Senguttuvan of the DMK by a thin margin of 794 votes. He polled 96050 votes, while Senguttuvan got 92,5256 votes.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, T Senguttuvan of the DMK won the seat with a margin of 4,891 votes.

Year Winner Party 1980 K. R. Chinnarasu DMK 1984 K. R. Chinnarasu DMK 1989 K. Kanchana DMK 1991 K. Munivenkatappan AIADMK 1996 Kanchana Kamalanathan DMK 2001 V. Govindarasu AIADMK 2006 T. Senguttuvan DMK 2011 K. P. Munusamy AIADMK 2016 T. Senguttuvan DMK 2021 K. Ashok Kumar AIADMK

Krishnagiri voter turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Krishnagiri Assembly constituency was 2,09,811, and the voter turnout was recorded at 79.14 per cent.

In the 2016 elections, total valid votes polled were 2,00,092, and the voter turnout was 80.45 per cent.