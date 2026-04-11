Kolathur Assembly Election 2026: Will MK Stalin retain his turf for fourth time in contest with AIADMK, TVK?

Chennai:

Kolathur, one of the most high-profile constituencies in Tamil Nadu, is gearing up for a closely watched contest in the 2026 Assembly election, largely because it has been represented by Chief Minister MK Stalin for three consecutive terms.

Located in the Chennai district and forming part of the Chennai North Lok Sabha segment, the seat has evolved into a symbolic stronghold for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leadership.

Kolathur seat key candidates

MK Stalin of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is contesting again from the Kolathur seat, continuing his long-standing association with the constituency.

His principal challenger this time is P Santhana Krishnan who is contesting from the seat on an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ticket.

Other candidates in the fray include VS Babu of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Soundara Pandian Louther Seth of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK). While smaller parties and independents continue to contest, the battle in Kolathur has traditionally remained bipolar between the DMK and the AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections: Past election results in Kolathur

Kolathur has consistently favoured the DMK, reinforcing its status as a safe seat for the party leadership.

In 2021, MK Stalin secured 1,05,522 votes, around 60.8 percent, defeating AIADMK’s Aadhirajaram, who polled 35,138 votes, by a margin of 70,384 votes.

In 2016, Stalin retained the seat, strengthening his base in North Chennai. In 2011, he won the constituency after shifting from Thousand Lights, firmly establishing Kolathur as a DMK stronghold.

The constituency has remained aligned with the DMK for over a decade, reflecting a strong organisational network and sustained leadership connect.

Kolathur assembly seat: Key stats

The Kolathur Assembly constituency is part of the Chennai district. According to data from the Election Commission of India, the constituency had a total of 2,81,197 voters in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Of these, 1,37,525 were male, and 1,43,605 were female voters, while 67 voters were registered under the third gender category. A total of 2,105 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

The number of service voters stood at 69, all of whom were men.