Kayalvizhi Alagiri, granddaughter of ex-CM Karunanidhi slaps SBI branch manager, booked | Video

Chennai:

Kayalvizhi Alagiri, daughter of former Union minister MK Alagiri and granddaughter of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, has been booked for slapping the branch manager of State Bank of India's NRI branch following an argument over a malfunctioning lift in her commercial building. The Adyar Police in Chennai registered a case against Kayalvizhi Alagiri for "assaulting and intimidating" a bank manager, police said.

CCTV video of incident | Watch

Kayalvizhi owns a commercial property in Chennai's Adyar, where the SBI NRI branch is located. According to reports, branch manager Harshin Singh had raised a complaint about the malfunctioning elevator with the person responsible for maintaining the building.

When the issue remained unresolved, Singh reportedly escalated the matter to Kayalvizhi.

She visited the bank on July 20, following which an argument broke out between the two over the elevator issue. She slapped the manager on the cheek during the altercation, and it was recorded by a CCTV camera.

FIR registered

The bank manager informed senior SBI officials about the incident and showed them the CCTV footage. SBI NRI branch Chief Manager Namashivayam later filed a complaint with the Adyar Police.

After the CCTV footage went viral on social media on Saturday, Adyar Police registered a case against Kayalvizhi under charges related to intimidation and assault.

A senior police official told news agency PTI that an FIR has been registered based on a complaint received from an SBI official.

In Adyar, the SBI NRI Branch functions out of a building allegedly owned by Kayalvizhi, and when she visited the commercial property days ago, an argument ensued between her and the bank manager.

The argument was allegedly over a malfunctioning lift in the building, which resulted in her slapping the official, police said, adding she has been booked for assaulting and threatening the bank official.

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