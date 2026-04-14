Katpadi assembly seat: DMK's Durai Murugan vs AIADMK's V Ramu in tight battle

Chennai:

Katpadi is one of Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly constituencies and is located in Vellore district. It is a semi-urban seat with a General reservation status and falls under the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency will go to polls on April 9, 2026, with counting scheduled for May 4, 2026. Given its political history, Katpadi is expected to witness a closely watched contest once again.

Katpadi candidate

The main contest in Katpadi is expected between senior DMK leader Durai Murugan and AIADMK’s V Ramu. At the same time, Dr M Sudhakar (TVK) and S Thirukkumaran (NTK) are also in the fray, making it a multi-cornered fight.

Katpadi constituency demographic profile

For the 2026 elections, Katpadi has a total of 225,809 registered voters. This includes 108,863 male voters, 116,914 female voters, and 32 voters from the third gender category. In 2021, the constituency had 248,567 voters, while in 2016 the number stood at 229,868. Back in 2011, there were 190,454 registered voters, indicating a steady increase in voter participation over the years.

Katpadi constituency past winners

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Durai Murugan of the DMK won by a very narrow margin of just 746 votes against AIADMK’s V Ramu, making it one of the closest contests in the state. In 2016, he had secured a much more comfortable victory, defeating AIADMK’s Appu SRK by 23,946 votes.

In 2011, Durai Murugan again won the seat, beating Appu SRK (Radhakrishnan S) with a margin of 2,973 votes, showing that while he has held the seat consistently, the margins have varied over time.