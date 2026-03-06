Karur Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Chennai:

The Karur Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 135 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is located in the Karur district. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Karur Assembly constituency comes under the Karur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, V Senthilbalaji of the DMK won the seat by defeating M R Vijayabhaskar of the AIADMK with a margin of 12,448 votes. Senthilbalaji polled 1,01,757 votes, while Vijayabhaskar got 89,309 votes.

Karur constituency demographic profile

The Karur Assembly constituency is a part of the Karur district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,45,356 voters in the Karur constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,16,369 were male and 1,28,968 were female voters. 19 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,808 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Karur in 2021 was 71.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,33,072 voters in the Karur constituency, out of which 1,11,080 were male and 1,20,990 were female voters and 2 belonged to the third gender. 2,103 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. Number of service voters stood at 11.

Karur Assembly election 2026: Poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Karur Assembly election 2026: Result date

Karur Assembly Election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Karur constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, M R Vijayabhaskar of the ADMK won the seat by defeating Subramanian Bank K of the Congress with a margin of 441 votes. Vijayabhaskar polled 81,936 votes, while Subramanian received 81,495 votes.

Year Winner Party 1971 S. Nallasamy Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1977 K. Vadivel All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1980 M. Chinnasamy All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1984 K. Vadivel All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1989 K. V. Ramasamy Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1991 M. Chinnasamy All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1996 Vasuki Murugesan Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2001 T. N. Sivasubramanian Indian National Congress 2006 V. Senthilbalaji All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2011 V. Senthilbalaji All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2016 M. R. Vijayabhaskar All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2021 V. Senthilbalaji Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Karur voter turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Karur Assembly constituency was 2,06,349 and the voter turnout was recorded at 84.69 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout in the constituency was recorded at 80.55 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 1,86,813.