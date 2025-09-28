Karur stampede: Vijay announces financial support for affected families, expresses heartfelt grief Karur stampede: As a gesture of support, Vijay announced that Rs 20 lakh will be provided to each family that has lost a loved one, while Rs 2 lakh will be given to those injured and receiving medical treatment.

Karur:

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay conveyed a deeply emotional message following the tragic incident in Karur. Addressing the people as those who “reside in his heart,” Vijay shared how the heartbreaking turn of events has left him overwhelmed with grief and unable to find adequate words to express his sorrow.

He recalled the faces of the many people he had met, saying that memories of their affection and care keep flashing in his mind, amplifying the pain of loss.

Standing with grieving families

Vijay extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, acknowledging the irreparable nature of their loss. He emphasised that no words of comfort could ease the pain of losing loved ones, but assured families that he stood by their side in solidarity with their grief.

“This is an irreparable loss. No matter who speaks words of consolation, the pain will remain. Yet it is my duty, as part of your family, to stand by you in this time of sorrow,” he said in his statement.

Financial assistance announced

As a gesture of support, Vijay announced that Rs 20 lakh will be provided to each family that has lost a loved one, while Rs 2 lakh will be given to those injured and receiving medical treatment. He humbly acknowledged that no amount of money could compensate for such a loss but described it as an obligation of family to support one another in times of tragedy.

Prayers for the injured

Vijay also prayed for the swift recovery of all injured victims, expressing hope that they would soon return safely to their families. He assured that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would remain steadfast in providing all necessary assistance to those under treatment.

Call for strength and resilience

Ending his message on a note of faith and togetherness, Vijay urged people to seek strength and resilience in the aftermath of the tragedy. “By the grace of God, let us strive to recover from all this,” he wrote, reaffirming his closeness to the people in this moment of collective grief.