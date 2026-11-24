The Karthigai Deepam lamp at Tamil Nadu's Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai was lit at the customary Uchipillayar Mandapam on Tuesday, rather than the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar, despite a Supreme Court order allowing the ritual at the site. The festival witnessed heightened tensions, with BJP and Hindu outfit leaders detained and heavy police deployment as the state government sought a review of the apex court's directive.

Thousands of devotees gathered in Tamil Nadu to celebrate the festival, braving rains to witness the lighting of the sacred Maha Deepam in Tiruvannamalai.

However, the festivities were accompanied by heightened security and political tensions in Madurai's Thiruparankundram, where prohibitory orders were imposed and several BJP leaders, including state president Nainar Nagendran, were detained or placed under house arrest amid a dispute over the lighting of a ceremonial lamp.

Devotees gather for deepam lighting

The annual 10-day Karthigai Deepam festival reached its climax on Tuesday, drawing several lakh devotees from across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states to Tiruvannamalai.

The celebrations began early in the morning with the lighting of the Bharani Deepam at the Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple at 4 am. Thousands of devotees gathered at the ancient temple to witness the ritual, which was performed inside the sanctum sanctorum.

The Bharani Deepam symbolises Lord Shiva as the supreme cosmic force manifested through the five elements -- earth, water, fire, air and space. The main attraction of the festival, the Maha Deepam, was lit at 6 pm atop the 2,668-foot-high Annamalai Hill.

The festival formally began on November 15 with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony. A major highlight is the Girivalam, during which devotees circumambulate the sacred hill along a 14-km route, mostly barefoot, chanting hymns in praise of Lord Annamalaiyar.

Authorities have prohibited public access to the hill, allowing only designated pass holders to climb to the summit to prevent overcrowding and ensure safety.

BJP leaders placed under house arrest

The restrictions also triggered a political confrontation, with the BJP accusing the state police of detaining its leaders and workers to prevent them from visiting Thiruparankundram.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran was placed under house arrest on Tuesday as he was preparing to visit the hill shrine. According to party sources, he intended to verify whether the ceremonial lamp would be lit in accordance with a Supreme Court order.

Police personnel were deployed outside his residence, while the BJP claimed that several party leaders, cadres and members of the Hindu Munnani organisation had also been detained.

Condemning the police action, the BJP state chief questioned the deployment of more than 10,000 police personnel and alleged that Hindu devotees and BJP workers were being prevented from exercising their religious rights.

The controversy over the lighting of the Deepam at Thiruparankundram has added a political dimension to this year's Karthigai Deepam celebrations, with authorities maintaining restrictions amid concerns over communal tensions and public order.

Prohibitory orders imposed in Madurai

Meanwhile, security restrictions have been tightened in Madurai amid tensions surrounding the Karthigai Deepam celebrations at Thiruparankundram Hill.

District Collector Nishanth Krishna imposed prohibitory orders across Madurai district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), banning public gatherings, protests, demonstrations, processions and meetings. The order also prohibits anyone from climbing Thiruparankundram Hill.

The restrictions came into force at 9 pm on Monday and will remain effective until 10 am on November 25, unless withdrawn earlier.

The decision followed police intelligence inputs warning of a possible breach of public order during the festival. The Madurai City Police Commissioner flagged the possibility of large gatherings involving members of two communities from Madurai and neighbouring districts, raising concerns about potential confrontations.

The Superintendent of Police also warned of possible large-scale mobilisation that could lead to clashes and disturbances spreading to other parts of the district.

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Karthigai Deepam row: Supreme Court allows lamp lighting at Thiruparankundram Hill with conditions