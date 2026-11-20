Chennai:

The Supreme Court has permitted the lighting of Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on November 24, 2026, subject to strict conditions. Only an authorised team will be allowed to perform the ritual under police protection, while public gatherings, processions, demonstrations and sloganeering will remain prohibited at the site.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi has also stayed portions of the Madras High Court judgment that upheld the direction to restore the practice of lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, according to news agency ANI. The stay will remain in place until the next hearing. The Supreme Court has clarified that its permission is temporary and does not establish any traditional rights over the ritual or its location.

Supreme Court's conditions for lighting Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram

While allowing the Deepam to be lit at the disputed location, the Supreme Court laid down several conditions to ensure that the ceremony takes place peacefully and does not disturb existing religious arrangements.

The key directions include:

Team selection: The Madurai District Collector will decide the size and composition of the team responsible for lighting the lamp, in consultation with the temple's executive officer, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Police Commissioner. The Collector will also oversee the arrangements.

The Madurai District Collector will decide the size and composition of the team responsible for lighting the lamp, in consultation with the temple's executive officer, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Police Commissioner. The Collector will also oversee the arrangements. Security arrangements: The authorised team will receive police protection. Assistance from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) may be sought if necessary.

The authorised team will receive police protection. Assistance from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) may be sought if necessary. Restricted access: Only members of the designated team and essential officials will be allowed at the site. Public gatherings, processions, demonstrations and sloganeering will be prohibited.

Only members of the designated team and essential officials will be allowed at the site. Public gatherings, processions, demonstrations and sloganeering will be prohibited. Immediate return: Once the lamp-lighting ceremony is completed, the team must leave the location immediately and take all materials used during the ritual with them.

Once the lamp-lighting ceremony is completed, the team must leave the location immediately and take all materials used during the ritual with them. No structural changes: Excavation, construction or any alteration to existing structures will not be permitted.

Excavation, construction or any alteration to existing structures will not be permitted. Uninterrupted religious access: Worship at traditional religious sites must continue without interruption. Access to the nearby dargah and mosque must remain unobstructed.

Worship at traditional religious sites must continue without interruption. Access to the nearby dargah and mosque must remain unobstructed. Temporary permission: The order is an interim arrangement and does not establish or recognise any customary or traditional right. The matter remains subject to further judicial consideration.

What is the Karthigai Deepam controversy?

Thiruparankundram Hill is one of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan and is home to an ancient rock-cut temple, making it an important pilgrimage destination. The hill also houses a dargah, and disputes involving the temple and the dargah have a history stretching back more than a century.

The ownership dispute first emerged in 1920. A civil court ruling, subsequently upheld by the Privy Council, established that the hill belonged to the Subramaniaswamy Temple, except for certain areas associated with the dargah. However, the judgment did not determine where religious rituals should be performed or address the Karthigai Deepam tradition.

The controversy surrounding the location of the lamp-lighting ritual emerged in 1994, when a devotee approached the Madras High Court seeking to shift the ceremony from its traditional location near the Uchipillaiyar Kovil mandapam to the Deepathoon on the hilltop, close to the dargah.

In 1996, the High Court ruled that the Deepam should ordinarily be lit at the traditional location near the mandapam. That order remained the judicial direction identifying the recognised site for the ritual.

The dispute over the Deepathoon subsequently returned to the courts, leading to the Madras High Court judgment and the Supreme Court's latest interim directions permitting the ceremony under specific restrictions.

Karthigai Deepam 2026: Date and auspicious timings

Karthigai Deepam will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The festival holds particular significance in Tamil Nadu, especially at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, where celebrations culminate in the lighting of the Maha Deepam atop Arunachala Hill.

For households observing the festival, clay lamps filled with ghee or sesame oil are traditionally lit after sunset, generally between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

At the Arunachaleswarar Temple, the celebrations form part of a multi-day Brahmotsavam, culminating in two important lamp-lighting ceremonies:

Bharani Deepam: The morning ceremony takes place inside the temple, generally around 4 am.

The morning ceremony takes place inside the temple, generally around 4 am. Maha Deepam: The grand evening ceremony involves lighting a large flaming cauldron atop Arunachala Hill, typically around 6 pm.

The Maha Deepam is one of the most prominent rituals associated with the festival and draws devotees to Tiruvannamalai.

How is Karthigai Deepam celebrated?

Karthigai Deepam is traditionally marked by the lighting of lamps, prayers and family gatherings. Homes are cleaned ahead of the festival, and decorative kolams, or rangoli patterns, are drawn near entrances using rice flour.

The celebrations generally include:

Lighting clay lamps: Families arrange rows of lamps along windows, doorways, balconies and around pooja rooms. These are generally filled with ghee or sesame oil and lit in the evening.

Families arrange rows of lamps along windows, doorways, balconies and around pooja rooms. These are generally filled with ghee or sesame oil and lit in the evening. Preparing traditional offerings: One of the traditional preparations is maavilakku, made using rice flour, jaggery and cardamom, with a small lamp placed inside as an offering.

One of the traditional preparations is maavilakku, made using rice flour, jaggery and cardamom, with a small lamp placed inside as an offering. Prayers and devotional songs: Families gather to chant prayers and sing devotional songs.

Families gather to chant prayers and sing devotional songs. Festive meals: Families come together to share meals and mark the occasion.

The festival is associated with togetherness, gratitude and remembrance of the divine. This year's observance at Thiruparankundram will also take place under the Supreme Court's interim restrictions, with the authorised lamp-lighting ceremony proceeding separately from traditional worship arrangements and without public gatherings at the Deepathoon site.

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