New Delhi:

The ceremonial Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Tamil Nadu on Friday, four days after the lamp was left unlit despite a Supreme Court order directing the ritual to be performed.

The ceremony, held at 5 pm, drew devotees and members of Hindu organisations to the temple premises, with many gathering at the foot of the hill since morning to witness the traditional lighting of the lamp. The ritual was held under an elaborate security setup by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Only 50 devotees were permitted to attend the hilltop ceremony, while others waited at the base of the hill, many carrying lamps of their own. The lighting took place amid heightened tensions and legal proceedings over the implementation of the Supreme Court’s order.

On Friday, the apex court had issued contempt notices to 15 people, suspended the temple’s board of trustees and placed the CRPF in charge of security on the hill.

Ex-judges oversee ritual

In a significant development, retired High Court judges Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice V. Parthiban were appointed as receivers to oversee the administration of the temple.

The appointment followed a legal dispute over lighting the lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on the hill.

The receivers were tasked with taking over the temple’s administration, amid concerns over implementing the court’s directions and managing the religious institution.

The Supreme Court’s intervention has intensified scrutiny of the temple authorities and the administration’s handling of the dispute.

Why Supreme Court stepped in, blasted Tamil Nadu government

The Karthigai Deepam is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated by lighting lamps, symbolising the victory of light over darkness. The lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon has been at the centre of a dispute over the right to perform the ritual at the hilltop location.

The lamp had been lit at a temple on the hill instead of the Deepathoon pillar during a ceremony on November 24, despite the Supreme Court passing an order on November 20, prompting further legal action and escalating tensions around the temple.

The apex court subsequently issued contempt notices to 15 people and also suspended the temple's board of trustees and directed the CRPF to take charge of security on the hill.

The deployment of central forces and the appointment of retired judges as receivers marked a significant escalation in the dispute, placing the temple’s administration under increased judicial oversight.

The lighting of the lamp on Friday brought the ritual to completion after four days of delay, but the broader dispute over the temple’s administration and the implementation of the court’s order remains a matter of legal scrutiny.

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