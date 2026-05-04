Karaikudi election result 2026 Live: Karaikudi all set for triangular contest between AMMK, Congress, TVK

Chennai:

The Karaikudi assembly election result 2026 will be announced today, May 4, with counting of votes scheduled to begin at 8 am. The Karaikudi constituency went to the polls in a single phase along with the rest of Tamil Nadu, recording a steady voter turnout. The seat is considered politically significant in the Sivaganga region and often reflects broader electoral trends in southern Tamil Nadu.

Key candidates

Karaikudi is witnessing a multi-cornered contest in 2026, with candidates from regional parties, smaller outfits, and independents entering the fray.

Among the key candidates are Dherpoki V Pandi from Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), Congress' S Mangudi and Aziz Abdul Rahman J from Samaniya Makkal Nala Katchi. Other notable contenders include Kalimuthu A from All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (APTMMK) and Dr Prabhu TK of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), along with several independent candidates.

While the field is crowded, the contest is expected to hinge on local factors, voter mobilisation, and candidate visibility, making Karaikudi a closely watched seat this election.

Who is winning in Karaikudi?

The latest trends and leads from Karaikudi will be updated here as counting progresses.

What happened in the Karaikudi assembly in the last elections?

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Congress candidate S Mangudi won the Karaikudi seat with 75,954 votes, securing a vote share of 35.75%. He defeated BJP candidate H Raja, who polled 54,365 votes (25.59%), with a margin of 21,589 votes. The result reflected the strength of the DMK-led alliance in the region and marked a significant win in the Sivaganga belt.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Karaikudi followed the broader statewide trend where AIADMK emerged dominant, contributing to its overall victory of 135 seats. The constituency remained influenced by Dravidian party dynamics, with strong competition between major regional players.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: DMK eyes comeback momentum, can AIADMK stage a fightback?