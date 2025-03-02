Kanniyakumari: Four die of electrocution during church festival preparations, CM Stalin announces ex gratia The deceased were carrying a metal ladder, which came in contact with a high-tension live wire, due to which all of them died within few seconds.

In a tragic incident, four people were electrocuted while making preparations for a Church chariot festival in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district, the police said on Saturday. Reacting to the incident, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

The ex-gratia amount will be paid to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. Notably, the incident took place when all four deceased, identified as Vijayan, Jestes, Mano and Shivam, were making arrangements for the ninth-day celebrations at Enayam Puthenthurai St Antony's Church.

As per the officials, the victims were carrying a metal ladder when they came in contact with a high-tension wire, causing death within a few seconds. The incident was captured by a person standing nearby. The heart-wrenching visuals of the tragic incident show the horrific ordeal.

Although some people tried to save them, the four died within some time. The bodies were later taken to Asaripallam Government Hospital and Kulitharai Government Hospital for autopsy and a case was registered. The police are investigating the case.

