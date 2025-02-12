Kamal Haasan set to be nominated for Rajya Sabha with DMK's backing

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.

Tamil superstar-turned-politician Kamal Haasan is set to be nominated for a Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu with the support of the DMK, according to reports. The next round of Rajya Sabha elections is scheduled to take place in July 2025.

The speculation gained traction after DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu met Haasan at his residence on Wednesday. While Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) described it as a courtesy call by the minister, party sources said the brief discussions were only on "the broad political scenario and nothing specific."

What did MNM say on Rajya Sabha seat?

On the Rajya Sabha seat for MNM, as per PTI sources, there was nothing new about it and a seat in the Upper House of Parliament in 2025 had already been committed by the DMK leadership to the party when the alliance was forged ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, DMDK top leader Premalatha Vijayakanth recalled that her party had already been assured by its ally, the AIADMK, a Rajya Sabha seat. The Rajya Sabha seat would be allotted to the DMDK in 2025 and a candidate would be announced at the appropriate time, she said adding, hence, there was no question of any fresh talks with the AIADMK on the matter.

Six Rajya Sabha members set to retire

Six Rajya Sabha members from Tamil Nadu are set to retire on July 24, 2025, and they are Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK), M Shanmugam (DMK), N Chandrasegharan (AIADMK), M Mohamed Abdulla (DMK), P Wilson (DMK), and Vaiko (MDMK).

In total, Tamil Nadu has 18 Rajya Sabha members and in July 2025, the ruling DMK is expected to send 4 MPs to the upper house and the main opposition AIADMK 2 MPs; and this tally includes the nominees of allies of the Dravidian majors.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Erode East Bypoll Results: DMK's Chandrakumar wins against NTK's Seethalakshmi by over 91,000 votes