Heavy rains batter Tamil Nadu, tourist entry barred to hill stations as 14 killed in lightning strikes

Chennai:

Heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu has disrupted normal life, triggered red alerts and forced authorities to suspend tourist entry to several popular hill stations. The state government has confirmed 14 deaths due to lightning strikes since the onset of the Northeast monsoon, while landslides, flooded homes and damage to local infrastructure have added to the challenges faced by residents.

Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan said the families of those killed by lightning had received compensation of Rs 4 lakh each. He also rejected media reports claiming that 35 people had died in rain-related incidents in a single day, clarifying that the circumstances surrounding other reported casualties were still being examined.

Tamil Nadu govt rejects reports of 35 rain-related deaths

Addressing concerns over casualties during the ongoing monsoon, Sengottaiyan said the confirmed death toll from lightning strikes stood at 14. He said reports of 35 rain-related deaths in a single day did not reflect the government's confirmed figures. "Whether the remaining reported casualties are natural deaths or caused by incidents like minor wall collapses is being investigated by the respective District Collectors," the minister clarified, as per news agency PTI. The government has provided Rs 4 lakh in compensation to each family of the 14 lightning victims, according to the minister.

Nilgiris reports 62 landslides as heavy rain hits hill districts

The Nilgiris district has been among the areas affected by the intense rainfall, with 62 landslides reported during the spell. Sengottaiyan said authorities had cleared all the affected sites. In another incident in the district, a falling rock struck a bus, killing the driver on the spot and leaving the conductor with a fracture. The government has sanctioned Rs 4 lakh in compensation for the deceased driver's family, the minister said.

Meanwhile, heavy overnight rain caused severe waterlogging in parts of Coimbatore and Tiruppur. According to Sengottaiyan, the accumulated water had been drained by 4 am, allowing normal activities to resume.

The minister also pointed to the difficulty of predicting the movement of rain-bearing clouds. Pudukkottai had been placed under a red alert in anticipation of heavy rainfall, but the district received no rain, he said.

Crops submerged across 3,500 acres in Nagapattinam

The rainfall has also raised concerns over agricultural losses. Preliminary assessments cited by Sengottaiyan indicate that crops spread across approximately 3,500 acres in Nagapattinam district are submerged. The extent of the damage and the potential impact on farmers will depend on the duration of waterlogging and the condition of the affected crops. The figures provided so far are preliminary.

Tourist entry restricted in Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Yercaud

As a precautionary measure amid continuing rainfall, the Tamil Nadu government has temporarily barred tourists from entering several hill stations, including the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Yercaud. The restrictions will remain in place until the weather conditions improve.

"Locals are permitted to travel only between 6 am and 6 pm with proper authorisation passes issued by the District Collector," Sengottaiyan added. The restrictions are intended to limit movement in vulnerable hill areas during the adverse weather. Heavy rain can increase the risk of landslides and disrupt road connectivity, making travel particularly difficult in hilly terrain.

Kodaikanal residents struggle as rainwater floods homes

The impact of the monsoon has been particularly severe in parts of Dindigul district, where persistent rainfall has disrupted everyday life. In the Moonjikkal-Dobikana, also known as Topikkanal, area of Kodaikanal, more than 20 houses were flooded.

Residents said they had spent sleepless nights trying to protect their belongings and livestock from the rising water. The flooding has also affected local livelihoods, with washermen reporting that their regular work had come to a complete halt.

Cracks appear in 30-year-old bridge, residents fear isolation

The heavy rain has also raised safety concerns over a 30-year-old bridge in the affected Kodaikanal locality. The structure has developed cracks, prompting residents to worry about the possibility of a collapse.

The bridge serves as an important link for around 600 to 700 families. Residents fear that if it gives way, the neighbourhood could become isolated, potentially cutting off access for emergency services, including ambulances.

Vaigai Dam reaches 50 feet after nine months

The rainfall has also led to a significant rise in inflows into reservoirs across Tamil Nadu. In neighbouring Theni district, the water level at the Vaigai Dam in Andipatti reached 50 feet, officials said. The reservoir has a full depth of 71 feet. The latest level was recorded after a gap of nine months, indicating a notable increase in water storage following the rainfall.

(With inputs from PTI)

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