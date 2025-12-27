'Going against Constitution: What Madras High Court said on granting bail to YouTuber Savukku Shankar Savukku Shankar was arrested on December 13, along with five of his team members, based on a complaint by a film producer. However, the YouTuber has denied all charges against him, calling them 'fabricated'.

Chennai:

YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar was granted bail by the Madras High Court on Fridays, days after he was arrested by the Tamil Nadu government in an alleged assault and extortion case. A two-judge bench which included Justices SM Subramaniam and P Dhanabal lambasted the state government and remarked it was going against the Constitution by 'running behind journalists' who were showing their 'dissent'.

The court remarked that dissent is a 'democratic right' and it is respected in the legislative assembly. It said that the authorities should move the civil court with a defamation suit if they are 'aggrieved' over the dissenting voice. However, the Madras High Court noted that the bail to Shankar has only been granted till March 25 next year.

"Taking note of the submissions and considering the medical condition of the prison inmate (Shankar) and repeated curtailment of his personal liberty, this court is inclined to release on bail from Dec. 26, 2025 to March 25, 2026," the court remarked.

Shankar's arrest and row over it

Shankar was arrested on December 13, along with five of his team members, based on a complaint by a film producer. The police registered multiple cases against him under Sections 296(b), 353(lxc), 308(5), 61(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. However, the YouTuber has denied all charges against him, calling them 'fabricated'.

"The police issued summons in October end, and I replied stating that the said film producer had never visited my office or that I had sought money to remove a video that allegedly defamed him," he said in a pre-arrest video, alleging that the police were trying to arrest him following instructions from a senior official.

His arrest caused a row in Tamil Nadu, with the Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) criticising Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also hit out at the DMK and said Shankar's repeated arrests were a 'blatant harassment'.

