Gobichettipalayam Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 106 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and is not reserved for the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency comes under the Erode Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly polls, K A Sengottaiyan of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating G V Manimaran of the DMK.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, A Ganeshamurthi of the DMK won from the Erode Lok Sabha seat by defeating the AIADMK candidate.

Gobichettipalayam constituency demographic profile

The Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency is a part of the Erode district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,56,363 voters in the Gobichettipalayam constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,23,299 were male and 1,33,058 were female voters. 6 voters belonged to the third gender.

2,878 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gobichettipalayam in 2021 was 27.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were 2,45,893 voters in the Gobichettipalayam constituency, out of which 1,18,496 were male and 1,27,397 were female voters. 1,967 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016.

Gobichettipalayam Assembly election 2026 poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Gobichettipalayam Assembly election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Gobichettipalayam constituency past winners, candidates and parties

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, K A Sengottaiyan of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating G V Manimaran of the DMK. He polled 1,08,608 votes.

Year Winner Party 1971 S. M. Palaniappan Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1977 N. K. K. Ramasamy All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1980 K. A. Sengottaiyan All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1984 K. A. Sengottaiyan All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1989 K. A. Sengottaiyan All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1991 K. A. Sengottaiyan All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1996 G. P. Venkidu Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2001 S. S. Ramaneedharan All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2006 K. A. Sengottaiyan All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2011 K. A. Sengottaiyan All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2016 K. A. Sengottaiyan All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2021 K. A. Sengottaiyan All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Gobichettipalayam voter turnout

In 2021, the voter turnout in the Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency was 83.64 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 79.19 per cent.