From MGR to Jayalalithaa to Vijay: How cinema stars shape electoral politics in Tamil Nadu

Chennai:

With actor Vijay Thalapathy stepping into the fray for the April 23 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu will once again witness the intersection of cinema and politics, a phenomenon that has dominated the state's political landscape for several decades.

Tamil Nadu stands out as a state where the association between cinematic stardom and political success has always existed. Leaders like M Karunanidhi, MG Ramachandran (MGR), and J Jayalalithaa have successfully moved from the film world to positions of immense political power. Their entry into politics was largely linked to the Dravidian movement, which utilised cinema as a tool for political expression.

However, not all film personalities have succeeded like these legends. While some film personalities like Sivaji Ganesan (Tamilaga Munnetra Munnani) and Vijayakanth (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam) have had a mixed record of success, other new entrants, such as Kamal Haasan (Makkal Needhi Maiam) and Seeman (Naam Tamilar Katchi), have struggled to convert popularity into decisive political victories.

Will Vijay's charisma work in Tamil Nadu polls?

Against this backdrop, the entry of Vijay into politics is a significant one. Unlike in the past decades, the current political scenario is highly competitive and not based solely on the popularity of the leader.

It has to be noted that Vijay has already made it clear that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will be entering politics independently. This is also a significant step by Vijay in that he has to now transform his huge fan base into a political base to be successful in politics.

As Tamil Nadu is gearing up for another election, the entry of Vijay into politics will be a significant one to check if the charisma of the actor still holds some value in politics or if the politics of stars is slowly being replaced by issue-based politics.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state Assembly ends on May 10. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, Left parties, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and other parties. Looking to unseat the ruling alliance are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) as allies.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu polls: AIADMK unveils seat distribution to BJP, PMK, AMMK; know who gets what | Full list

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Polls: AIADMK releases first list of 23 candidates, fields K Palaniswami from Edappadi