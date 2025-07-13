Fire breaks out in diesel-laden freight train near Thiruvallur, disrupts rail traffic in Chennai | Video Railway officials stated that four wagons of the freight train were engulfed in flames, but quick action was taken to detach the remaining coaches, preventing the fire from spreading further.

Chennai:

A major fire broke out in four wagons of a diesel-laden freight train near Thiruvallur in Tamil Nadu on Sunday (July 13) morning. The train was en route from Manali to Tirupati when the incident occurred.

Four coaches were affected, and others detached safely

According to railway officials, the fire engulfed four coaches of the train, while the remaining wagons were quickly detached to prevent further damage. Firefighting teams responded promptly, and the blaze is now largely under control.

Rail services disrupted around Chennai

The incident has led to significant disruptions in rail traffic, affecting both outbound and incoming trains to and from Chennai. Efforts are currently underway to clear the affected railway track and restore normal operations.

Train services on the Chennai–Arakkonam section were temporarily suspended on Sunday morning after a fire broke out in a goods train carrying diesel near Tiruvallur Railway Station under the MAS division of Southern Railway.

According to officials, the fire engulfed the last three wagons of the train. As a precautionary measure, the Overhead Electrical (OHE) power supply in the affected section was switched off, leading to a complete halt of EMU local train services in the area.

Fire and rescue teams, along with railway personnel, were immediately dispatched to the site. Efforts are currently underway to contain the situation and carry out restoration work to resume normal operations as soon as possible.

Passengers have been advised to plan their travel accordingly and stay updated through the helpline numbers provided:

044-25354151 044-24354995

Railway authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will resume services at the earliest once safety is ensured.

Cause under investigation

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire while ensuring safety protocols are followed to prevent such incidents in the future.