Edapaddi Assembly Election 2026: Will Palanswami retain his turf in triangular fight with DMK, NTK?

Chennai:

Edappadi in Salem district has emerged as one of the most closely watched constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with a high-profile contest featuring Edappadi K. Palaniswami of the AIADMK, C Kaasi of the DMK, and A Priyadharshini of the Naam Tamilar Katchi.

The seat carries symbolic as well as political weight, as Palaniswami, a former chief minister and current Leader of the Opposition, is seeking to retain his stronghold amid an aggressive challenge from rivals in a state where electoral competition has intensified.

Edappadi constituency profile

Edappadi Assembly constituency, numbered 86, is located in Salem district and forms part of the Salem Lok Sabha seat. It comprises Edappadi taluk and parts of Mettur taluk, with a sizeable electorate and a mix of rural and semi-urban voters. The constituency has been a key political battleground in the Kongu region and is not reserved for any category.

Key candidates in the fray

The spotlight remains on Edappadi K Palaniswami, who has represented the constituency five times and enjoys a strong organisational base. He is widely seen as the face of the AIADMK’s campaign and is aiming for another decisive victory.

The DMK has fielded C Kaasi in an attempt to dent Palaniswami’s dominance, banking on the party’s statewide strength and welfare plank. Meanwhile, A Priyadharshini of the NTK adds a third dimension to the contest, potentially influencing vote share, especially among younger and first time voters.

Past election results

Edappadi has largely been a stronghold of the AIADMK in recent elections. In the 2021 Assembly polls, Palaniswami secured a massive victory with a margin of over 93,800 votes, polling nearly 66 per cent of the vote share, while the DMK candidate trailed significantly.

He also won the seat in 2016 and 2011, consolidating his position in the region. The constituency has seen occasional shifts in earlier decades, with parties like the PMK and Congress winning at different times, but in the last decade it has remained firmly in AIADMK’s column.

What makes the contest crucial

The Edappadi seat is more than just a constituency battle; it is a test of Palaniswami’s political relevance and the AIADMK’s strength in western Tamil Nadu. A strong showing here could boost the party’s prospects across the region, while a setback may signal shifting voter preferences.

With a triangular contest shaping up and high stakes for all sides, Edappadi is set to be one of the defining battlegrounds of the Tamil Nadu elections.